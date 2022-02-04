The historic bridge that will be removed for Jeff Bezos’ yacht to pass

A photo shows the Koningshaven Lift Bridge "From Heph" in Rotterdam

Credit, AFP

photo caption,

The bridge – known as De Hef – has a long history dating back to 1877

The city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands has confirmed that it will remove a historic bridge to allow the passage of a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The luxury yacht is being built by Dutch company Oceanco and was linked to Bezos last year.

The information is that the vessel is 127 meters long and would also be too tall to be able to pass under the Koningshaven Bridge.

A spokesperson for the mayor confirmed the plan to journalists. He stated that Bezos will pay the bill for removing the bridge through Oceanco.

