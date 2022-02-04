the latest from the ball market

CORINTHIANS WANTS JORGE JESUS

In search of a coach to replace Sylvinho, who was fired after the upset defeat to Santos, Corinthians has Jorge Jesus as its main option at the moment. Timão already knows the conditions of the Portuguese coach, but the values ​​may weigh against a positive outcome.

Free on the market since the end of December, when he left Benfica, Jorge Jesus is also in the sights of Arab teams. Ah-Ahli beckons with an offer of three seasons and astronomical salaries of 6 million euros in each of them. However, as found by the fans.com, Arabia is not an option that excites the Portuguese. In fact, during his passage through the country, his salaries were significantly higher than those speculated at the time.

PALM TREES MIRA EX-MILAN FOR THE ATTACK

Palmeiras may have a new target in the ball market to reinforce the team’s offensive sector after the Club World Cup. After trying to sign names like Yuri Alberto, Valentin ‘Taty’ Castellanos and Lucas Alario, Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula, considered a replacement for Paolo Guerrero in the Peruvian team, can open negotiations with the Palmeiras board.

FLAMENGO RELEASES FOUR PLAYERS TO FIND NEW CLUBS

The reformulation in Flamengo continues. After negotiating 11 athletes, Rubro-Negro may have new departures and this time from youth from the base in transition to the professional. The board released goalkeeper João Fernando, defender Patrick, midfielder Yuri de Oliveira and striker Thiaguinho to seek new clubs.

INTERNATIONAL ADVANCES BY CORINTHIANS PLAYER

After being highly contested last season with the Corinthians shirt, Gabriel may be leaving the club. According to the journalist André Hernanof ge, Internacional advanced in negotiations with the midfielder who may leave Timão in the coming days.

FINE FOR LÉO ORTIZ, DEFENDER IN MIRA DO FLAMENGO

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, Léo Ortiz’s fine is around 8 million euros (R$ 50 million). Recently, he has been in the sights of Tigres, but chose to turn down the possibility of playing for the Mexican club, as he has his eye on the opportunity to play in the World Cup.

BALL MARKET: LUXEMBOURG IN SÃO CAETANO?

According to information from Lente Esportiva, the coach is in initial negotiations with São Caetano for the dispute in the A2 series of Paulistão. The information was confirmed by the president of the São Paulo club.

