The leader’s test requires memory and agility from the brothers

Tadeu Schmidt announced that the competition of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) will be individual and Tiago Abravanel will not have the power of veto. The dispute involves attention and memory.

At each round, participants must pick up a product from the shopping cart. On the screen, 18 objects appear and the brothers need to identify the last position in which the product appeared.

After that, they must position themselves on top of the number that the object appeared last. The race is divided into two rounds: the qualifying and final rounds.

“In the qualifying phase, there are 3 brackets of 6 competitors. In each bracket, the two participants who get three points first go to the final phase”, explained the presenter.

Once the race is over, the new leader will choose four people for a consequence through a lottery. The consequences are: go straight to the wall, go to the vip, gain immunity and go to the xepa.