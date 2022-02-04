The Masked Singer USA: Judges Leave Show After Discovering Controversial Participant Behind Costume; know who

Jeez! What a climate! “The Masked Singer” is a South Korean format that has spread and was successful in more than 40 countries, including the United States. In the attraction, celebrities known to the public wear costumes and make unrecognizable presentations, so that people can guess who it is. In the North American version, the judges did not like to discover the true identity of one of the participants, and ended up leaving the bench.

Actor Ken Jeong and singer Robin Thicke are part of the show’s seventh season jury there, and they made a protest when they realized that Rudy Giuliani was one of the masked people on the show, according to Deadline. Rudy is a former mayor of New York and served as an attorney for former President Donald Trump.

As soon as the politician took off his costume, the two artists got up and abandoned the recording of the premiere episode. The publication did not disclose which costume was used by Giuliani, nor the song performed by him. The moment of the reveal will only be broadcast next month, on FOX North American.

Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, who complement the talent show jury, did not follow in the footsteps of their fellow benches and remained on stage, talking to the day’s eliminated. Eventually, Jeong and Thicke got back together and the attraction was able to continue. Sought by Variety, FOX did not comment on the incident and claimed to want to maintain its policy of not confirming “spoilers”.

This year’s theme in the US version is: “The good, the bad and the cuddly.” Looks like we already know which category the judges would fit Rudy into, don’t we?! Last year, the program had already caused controversy — and polarized — by bringing in another controversial figure from the Republican Party, Sarah Palin, a former vice presidential candidate in 2008 and former governor of Alaska.

Both politicians have scandals on their résumés. Giuliani is known for being one of Trump’s supporters and also for claiming that the former president won the 2020 election, but was “stolen” by Joe Biden. He is even accused of having coordinated a scheme to try to impose illegitimate voters in the last vote. Sarah, on the other hand, is conservative and, in January 2022, she was seen in a restaurant after testing positive for Covid-19. The republican was not vaccinated against the virus.