‘The More Life, the Better!’: Carmem will kiss Neném and send a selfie to Paula | come around

▶ Remember how Paula acted during Baby’s training: 😂
Paula invades America’s training
During a visit to the Tijuca club, Carmem will introduce herself as the team’s new sponsor. And soon after, she will come to the men’s locker room.
Face to face with Neném, she will issue a subpoena: call him to her son’s bar. The player doesn’t agree, but Trombada (Marcelo Flores) intervenes: ” Wollinger will take care of your career. And our team too. Break this one for us, my top scorer…”
With no way out, Neném will accept Carmem’s “invitation”.
Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) will kiss Neném (Vladimir Brichta) on the mouth and will take a photo of the moment – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
At the bar, Carmem will tell Neném that she wants to turn him into an idol. And, smart ass, she’ll ask to make a selfie to celebrate this partnership. However, the blonde will kiss the player on the mouth and register the moment. 📸
Neném will demand that Carmem delete the photo, and the businesswoman will promise to do what he asks. But of course she doesn’t! The platinum will turn away from the star and say to herself:
“Carmem, you wicked! Are you going to do that anyway? Torture Paula for nothing? (…) Of course I will! Get Paula out of his mind is my favorite sport.”
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) is furious when she receives a photo of Baby (Vladimir Brichta) kissing Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) in ‘How Much More Life, Better!’ — Photo: Globe
At this moment, Paula will be in her apartment, all worried about her relationship with Neném. To make her suspicions worse, she will receive this photo of Carmem on her cell phone:
“Interesting! Traitor! Vacilão! Look at this picture of him kissing with Carmen!”
What will Paula do?
👉 Keep an eye on the summary of the week to know everything that will happen in the soap opera!
04 Feb
Friday
Paula faints, and Neném is terrified. Carmem invades training and does a live with America’s team. Celina plays the victim for Guilherme. Marcelo insinuates himself to Joana. Carmem forces Neném to go out with her. Nedda and Jandira hire Odete. Daniel advises Guilherme to talk to Rose. Carmem kisses Neném and sends the photo to Paula, who decides to go after the groom. Celina tries to intimidate Deusa into finding out what Rose did in Tijuca. Guilherme and Rose agree the terms of separation with Daniel. Odailson tells Celina that Rose kissed Neném. Flavia dances for Gabriel. Paula surprises Carmem and Neném. Celina tells Guilherme that Rose kissed Neném.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!