The stock exchange sectors that benefit from the 10.75% Selic – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

On Wednesday (12), the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) once again raised the basic interest rate (Selic), now at 10.75% per year. Even with fixed income in the spotlight and investors more averse to risk, experts reinforce that the concern with the new interest rate adjustments has already been priced in the Ibovespa. The increase in the rate, therefore, should not pull the index down, unless the agency presents surprise variables.

Read too

“The yield curve is already priced in the prices of the stock exchange’s assets. At the next meeting, we expect another high. If that happens, it will be good for the stock exchange because the shares are at attractive prices”, says Kaue Franklin, a specialist in variable income at Grupo Aplix.

Year-to-date, the index grows about 7%, a slight recovery compared to the drop of almost 12% in 2021. This movement can be considered a technical analysis, that is, purchase of assets with prices considered discounted, especially for investors international. However, you need to be careful.

“Investors should not buy any stock on the stock market because they see a cheap price. It is necessary to follow good analysts and understand who has more chances of gains over time”, says Eduardo Teles, equity analyst at Blue3.

With better prices in variable income, foreign investment regained traction in the country. Last Monday (31), foreign investors entered with R$ 1.88 billion in shares already listed on the B3, the day the Ibovespa closed up 0.21%, at 112,143.51 points.

External factors in the future of interest rates and the stock market

While the Central Bank of Brazil reaches the eighth Selic rate hike, the US equivalent of the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced that it should increase the country’s interest rates in the coming months. This movement also influences some sectors of the Brazilian stock exchange.

“When the yield curve starts to fall, it will accelerate the stock market upwards, which has already reached an attractive buying level. The big problem is if that doesn’t happen and if the US increases more than is already projected”, warns Franklin, from Grupo Aplix.

On the other hand, geopolitical scenarios capable of causing damage to the production chain can result in an even greater increase in inflation, as is the case of tension between Russia and Ukraine mirrored in trade and even war relations with the United States and Europe.

According to Marcelo Boragini, specialist in variable income at Davos, Brazil may become more attractive among emerging markets due to discounted prices, as well as the departure from allocation in Russia for fear of geopolitical tensions.

The sectors most impacted by the rise in the Selic rate

Looking directly at the assets on the Stock Exchange, some papers and sectors can be penalized with the rise in interest rates. According to Leandro Saliba, head of variable income at AF Invest, the most punished group are leveraged companies, that is, those with debt. This happens because the cost of expenses grows, decreasing profits.

In practice, the sectors that depend on more income from the population will feel more at this time. “With higher inflation in food, energy and essential goods, people tend to buy less, which directly impacts retail,” he says.

In addition, as interest rates rise, real estate financing rates are high, causing Brazilians to rethink before closing a contract, which reflects on the loss of attractiveness of construction companies.

The spokesperson for AF Invest also points out that good dividend payers, such as companies in the electricity sector, suffer from the competitiveness of interest rates and inflation. “In this sector, there are companies called proxy bonds, which work like fixed income. When interest rates compete, there is a migration from this type of dividend-distributing action to fixed income”, says Saliba.

At the other end, with the higher cost of the bank spread, financial companies also increase their advantage by profiting from the increase in interest rates on loans and financing, for example.

“Not everything is as bad as it seems. The banking sector is able to capture greater gains with bank spreads, the difference between the cost of funding and the interest charged to the end customer”, says Boragini, from Davos.

5 Selic impacts on variable income

Alexandre Brito, partner and manager of Finacap Investimentos, lists five direct influences of Selic on the Stock Exchange.

Increase in the risk premium required by investors: those who invest in variable income will demand a higher return on account of the risk as opposed to the greater security of fixed income

Pricing the fair value of companies: to define the fair value, analysts project the future cash flow, bringing the sum to present value. To make this valuation, it is necessary to make a discount rate, that is, the return that the investor has in fixed income plus the risk premium. When the risk premium increases, the fair value falls.

Migration of institutional investors and individuals to fixed income, as it offers a lower risk, as well as a return that meets the needs

Deceleration of the economy to control an expectation of future inflation, causing some sectors to feel more impact and others less

Increase in the cost of capital for companies: while some companies have broad access to capital markets, including international ones, such as blue-chips, small caps and companies more susceptible to economic fluctuations will feel more, such as retail , construction, technology.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better