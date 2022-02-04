The world map of poop in the oceans

Researchers at the University of California at Santa Barbara, USA, mapped the main regions of the globe affected by sewage.

These areas are gateways for nitrogen and disease-causing agents to the ocean, which pose risks to human health and marine biodiversity.

According to the researchers, human sewage is responsible for dumping 6.2 million metric tons of nitrogen into coastal ecosystems every year.

About 63% of this nitrogen comes from treated sewage systems, while 5% comes from septic systems – the so-called “pits”, treatment units generally used in rural areas or isolated inhabited areas.

The remaining 32% can put you on edge about beaches.

This percentage comes from human waste that has not been treated – that is: menstruation, poop, pee, among other fluids.

To create the “poop map”, the researchers analyzed water quality in 135,000 river basins around the world. The full study was published in the scientific journal Plos One.

Just 25 watersheds account for nearly half of all nitrogen released into the ocean. These are mainly located in India, Korea and China.

See the map below. In green and blue are the main sources, and in shades of yellow and purple where there is more accumulated sewage.

Scientists also showed that China, India and some African countries still face a lack of sewage treatment with risks to human health. Not to mention the effects on marine life, as high concentrations of nitrogen in the ocean can proliferate harmful algae. This results in the eutrophication of the environment: the water becomes cloudy and with low levels of oxygen, harming marine ecosystems.

The study points to Ghana, Kuwait, India, Nigeria and China as major points of exposure to seaweed. You can browse the map by clicking in this link.

Scientists intend to do more studies to refine their estimates. In any case, the map already indicates areas that deserve greater attention from the authorities. Thus, it is possible to organize strategies to avoid impacts of sewage on the environment and human health.