Tietê marginal lane is released after crater closure – 02/03/2022 – Daily life

The central lane of the Tietê waterfront towards the Ayrton Senna highway, which was closed between the Piqueri and Freguesia do Ó bridges, in the west of São Paulo, was released at 5 pm this Thursday (3), after more than 48 hours closed.

In the morning, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) said that the local track should remain blocked at least until March 31.

On Tuesday (1st), at 8:21 am, a leak was detected in the sewage pipe, which soon turned into a rupture, leading to the opening of a crater.

At first, the hole took over only the first lane of the local track of the Tietê waterfront. During the day the crater increased in size, and by 18:00 it had already reached three lanes of the local runway.

Due to the closure of the local and central lanes, since Tuesday morning, traffic was being concentrated in the express lane of the road, including trucks and heavy vehicles.

This Wednesday, the secretary of Metropolitan Transport, Paulo Galli, even said that the release of the central lane would be done in ten days.

According to the Secretariat of Metropolitan Transport, after the crater was concreted, an on-site analysis showed that the ground is stable, allowing the reopening of the central lane. “With this, it will not be necessary to install piles to contain the local runway of the Tietê marginal”, said the ministry.

Earlier, the secretariat said that the release of the road depended on the analysis to establish the need to place stakes to contain the crater area, on the local road.

The hole began to be concreted on Tuesday and advanced during the night. The space was filled with 4,000 m³ of material, the equivalent of 650 concrete mixer trucks.

In addition, 12,000 m³ of stones were poured into the ventilation shaft of line 6-orange, which corresponds to 1,200 dump trucks.

The management João Doria (PSDB) stated that protective fences will be installed at the accident site to preserve the area, allow the cleaning of the space and prevent the curiosity of drivers from causing traffic delays.

The secretariat and Sabesp say they are monitoring the progress of the work carried out by the IPT (Institute for Technological Research) to investigate possible causes of the accident in the ventilation shaft and the rupture of the sewage pipe next to the works.

In a note, the secretariat and Sabesp said that this Thursday began pumping the sewage that is in the emergency exit and in the tunnels of the work.

The pumps will transport the sewage to the collector located on the right bank (opposite to the accident) of the Tietê River.

Part of the sewage will also be pumped to an interceptor that is provisionally replacing what was damaged in the accident.

Meanwhile, the armadillos, as the tunneling machine is known, is under the sewer, 14 meters below the bed of the Tietê River. The bespoke, high-tech equipment responsible for digging the subway tunnels, costing tens of millions of euros, will now need to be repaired.

The machine is 109 meters long, 10.61 meters in diameter and weighs 2,000 tons. In addition, inside it there is a complete support structure for the workers, with a cafeteria, a nursing unit, a conveyor belt for the removal of excavated material and a command cabin.

traffic in the region

The City Hall of São Paulo wants to extend Aquinos Street, in Água Branca (west zone), as an alternative to the interdicted section of the local lane of the Tietê waterfront. The road, which currently has private sections, is parallel to the accident site.

The authorization for administrative requisition for the acquisition of private areas around the accident site was published in the Wednesday (2) edition of the Official Gazette of the Municipality. On the parallel road, buses and motorcycles must circulate.

In a statement, the city government said that the Secretariat of Urban Infrastructure and Works, the CET (Traffic Engineering Company) and the Acciona concessionaire, responsible for the orange line-6, are carrying out studies and inspections to define the best route to implement the bypass that will be created parallel to the waterfront next to Aquinos Street.

The Nunes management did not say how many properties will be expropriated, the cost of the work or when it should start.

CET suspended the rotation of vehicles and trucks, as well as Maximum Restriction Zones for Trucks and Charters, until this Friday (4). The Blue Zone and the ban on the circulation of vehicles in the lanes and exclusive bus lanes are maintained.