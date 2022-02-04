TikTok has worried Instagram and Facebook for years; remember milestones of the dispute | Technology

“People have a lot of choices about how they want to spend their time, and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly. Which is why our focus on Reels [vídeos curtos no Instagram] is so important in the long run,” Zuckerberg said.

The executive indicated that Reels is doing well, but said that the competitor poses difficulties. “What’s a little unique here is that TikTok is already as big as a competitor and also continues to grow at a pretty fast pace from a very large base.”

This isn’t the first time a Meta executive has cited TikTok as a strong adversary. In July 2021, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said that the social network would bet more on videos due to fierce competition.

It is not now that the dispute with TikTok worries Facebook and, especially, its “sister” application Instagram, purchased in 2012.

Reels was launched by Instagram in 2019 with various functions from TikTok, founded three years earlier. Both tools allow you to create videos of a few minutes in which you can take advantage of excerpts from what has been posted by other people to do dubbing, for example.

But it’s on TikTok, controlled by China’s ByteDance, that people have been spending the most time. According to data from the App Annie consultancy, each user spent an average of 19.6 hours per month on the platform in 2021an increase of 6.3 hours per month compared to 2020.

users of Instagram spent an average of 11.2 hours per month on the app. There was a growth of 0.9 hours of use per month compared to 2020.

In the case of Facebook, the increase in usage time was smaller: 0.1 hour more in 2021, when users spent an average of 19.6 hours per month on the app.

The Chinese social network has grown so much that the tiktok.com domain has surpassed google.com as the most popular in the world in 2021, according to the Cloudflare hosting service. A year earlier, the short video platform ranked 7th.

The three platforms are in the billions of users, but TikTok took just 5 years to reach the mark. The first billion users of Facebook (today with 2.91 billion) and Instagram (which reached the mark in 2018) came after 8 years of existence.

Zuckerberg also stated that there is a difficulty due to the change in the direction that the Goal is giving to your apps . At the moment, the company wants to grab users’ attention with short videos.

“We’re in the midst of transitioning our own services to short videos like Reels,” he said. “So as more activity shifts to this medium, we’re substituting some time in the news feed and other areas of higher monetization.”

Instagram stopped betting on IGTV, which allowed you to post videos of up to an hourand discontinued the service in October 2021. About three years earlier, when the feature first launched, the goal was to vie for users’ attention with videos horizontally, like on YouTube and TV.

But just over a year after launching IGTV, Instagram announced that it would start testing short videos that took up the entire screen vertically, like on TikTok. YouTube itself released its version, called Shorts.

‘Instagram is not a photo app’

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri admitted in July 2021 that the social network is no longer a photo-sharing app, but entertainment and video.

“We are no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app,” he said.

“Let’s be honest, there’s a lot of competition right now,” Mosseri continued. “TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger, and there are many others [apps] standing out too.”