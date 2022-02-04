Today’s news: Soybeans skyrocket in Chicago

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Today’s news: Soybeans skyrocket in Chicago 7 Views

Soybean futures contracts on the Chicago Stock Exchange extended gains this Tuesday afternoon, according to information from AgResource Brasil, a specialist in agricultural marketing intelligence. That’s because, at 2:16 pm, the oilseed for March/22 was trading at US$ 15.29 per bushel, the highest value in the contract’s history, with an increase of 39 cents/bushel (+2.65%).

“The May/22 contract was operating at US$ 15.35 per bushel. The upward movement also took place in the soybean complex, with oil on the shortest month at US$0.6608 per pound and up 1.26 cents (+1.94%). Meal was traded at US$ 435.60 per short ton, up US$ 17.20 (+4.11%). Both prices are the highest in history for the respective contracts”, comments the consultancy.

In this same scenario, the consultancy informs that corn also rose, following the same trend of the oilseed. “Meanwhile, corn also followed in the same direction, up 12.50 cents/bushel (+2.00%) at $6.38 a bushel, the second highest for the March/22 month. The market tries to digest greater losses for the South American grain crop and at the same time works to try to ration the demand for these products”, he adds.

The dollar, the US currency that directly affects commodity prices, is closed at R$ 5.285 this early afternoon. On the same day, the price of the currency reached R$ 5.317 at the maximum and R$ 5.272 at the minimum, which represents a variation of -0.39%. The price peak occurred at 11 am and the low a little earlier, at 9:58.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Experts question Lula’s statement on gasoline prices

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that, if elected in 2022, he …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved