Today’s news: Soybeans skyrocket in Chicago

Soybean futures contracts on the Chicago Stock Exchange extended gains this Tuesday afternoon, according to information from AgResource Brasil, a specialist in agricultural marketing intelligence. That’s because, at 2:16 pm, the oilseed for March/22 was trading at US$ 15.29 per bushel, the highest value in the contract’s history, with an increase of 39 cents/bushel (+2.65%).

“The May/22 contract was operating at US$ 15.35 per bushel. The upward movement also took place in the soybean complex, with oil on the shortest month at US$0.6608 per pound and up 1.26 cents (+1.94%). Meal was traded at US$ 435.60 per short ton, up US$ 17.20 (+4.11%). Both prices are the highest in history for the respective contracts”, comments the consultancy.

In this same scenario, the consultancy informs that corn also rose, following the same trend of the oilseed. “Meanwhile, corn also followed in the same direction, up 12.50 cents/bushel (+2.00%) at $6.38 a bushel, the second highest for the March/22 month. The market tries to digest greater losses for the South American grain crop and at the same time works to try to ration the demand for these products”, he adds.

The dollar, the US currency that directly affects commodity prices, is closed at R$ 5.285 this early afternoon. On the same day, the price of the currency reached R$ 5.317 at the maximum and R$ 5.272 at the minimum, which represents a variation of -0.39%. The price peak occurred at 11 am and the low a little earlier, at 9:58.