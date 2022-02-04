Treasury Direct: public bond rates operate on a fall with signs of deceleration in the rate of interest

Public bond rates fall this Thursday (3), echoing the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) the day before. Yields on all traded bonds are very close to levels seen in early 2022 trading sessions, but have not yet reached the lowest recorded this year.

According to Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura, although there was a 1.50 percentage point increase, raising the Selic to 10.75% – a level that had not been reached since July 2017 – the signs of a slowdown in the pace of the next meeting led to investors to reduce expectations of further interest rate hikes.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Some market agents already estimate that the Central Bank should not raise interest rates above 11.75%, for example. “This ends up compressing the interest rates of the entire curve”, points out Borsoi.

He reinforces that, on the other hand, interest rates abroad operate on the rise, driven by the decisions of the Bank of England (BoE), which raised the UK interest rate to 0.50%. While the European Central Bank (ECB) adopted a tougher speech, discarding the rush and pointing out new definitions in March or June.

“This leads me to believe that the local interest rate market is reacting more to Copom”, explains the economist.

In this scenario, Borsoi states that fixed-rate bond rates should feel impacts mainly in the short term.

Within the Treasury Direct, short- and medium-term fixed rate securities fell in the last update on Thursday (3).

The 2024 Fixed Rate Treasury delivered an annual return of 11.09%, lower than the 11.21% return in the previous session. While the medium-term government bond, maturing in 2026, also retreated with a yield of 10.89%, compared to 10.95% on Wednesday.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

On the other hand, the long-term fixed rate traded higher. The 2031 Fixed Rate Treasury, with semi-annual interest, returned 11.14% around 3:20 pm, higher than the 11.08% paid for the bond the day before.

In IPCA-linked bonds, there was a downward trend for all papers, however the biggest drops were noticeable in short-term public bonds.

The IPCA+ 2026 Treasury registered the biggest drop, with a real return of 5.04% this Thursday (3), much lower than the 5.24% delivered yesterday.

Among the papers that pay semi-annual interest, the one with the closest maturity, the IPCA+ 2030 Treasury, was also impacted, delivering a real yield of 5.29%, compared to 5.41% in the previous session.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Thursday afternoon (3):

Copom repercussion

With the signal given by the Bank that it may reduce the pace of increases in the next meeting, analysts highlighted that the increase in the March meeting should be less than 1.5 percentage points.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Read more:

• What are the best investments with the Selic rate at 10.75% per year, prospects for new highs and the proximity of elections?

The slowdown, however, was seen by some economists as “hasty”. “I understand that it can be a little treacherous to leave that definition. You have an evolution of inflation still at a very high pace, with no signs that it is giving up in this first quarter of the year and the market prices the ends of the yield curve at higher levels due to persistent inflation”, said Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investments, in an interview with InfoMoney.

Mauro Morelli, chief strategist at Davos Investimentos, assessed that the Central Bank left a margin, in case the economic situation and inflation change until the next meeting.

In addition to the slowdown, another excerpt from the statement caught the attention of economists. In the document, the monetary authority cited that the current rate is “compatible with the convergence of inflation to the targets over the relevant horizon, which includes the 2022 calendar year and, to a greater extent, 2023”.

Luana Miranda, from GAP Asset, said yesterday in a live on InfoMoney, that the monetary authority “rolled” the relevant horizon of monetary policy further to 2023 than 2022. “The more the BC increases the weight of 2023 in its shares, the lower it is the expected interest rate requirement, as the undocking of expectations for 2023 is much lower than in 2022”, he explained.

In the investor’s hand

Looking at the drop in short-term bonds, Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura, assesses that the preference for one bond or another in the coming days will depend on the investor’s expectation of inflation in view of the market.

He points out that in a scenario in which the Copom is interrupting a cycle of high interest rates, but commodities continue to behave upwardly, contributing to high inflation, investors can choose to invest in IPCA-linked securities, until such time as inflation shows a downward trajectory.

Lula and the fuels

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Thursday that, in a possible new government, he will not keep the price of fuels linked to the dollar, as is currently the case with the pricing policy practiced by Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“We are not going to keep the price in dollars. I think New York shareholders, Brazil shareholders, are entitled to receive dividends when Petrobras makes a profit, but it is important that we know that Petrobras has to take care of the Brazilian people,” said the former president in a statement. interview with the Paraná Radio Network (RDR).

“I cannot enrich an American shareholder and impoverish the housewife who will buy a kilo of beans and pay more because of the price of gasoline.”

external radar

The European Central Bank maintained its basic interest rate at 0.00%, within the market’s expectations. Deposit facility and lending rates were also unchanged at 0.25% and –0.50%, respectively.

The bank also maintained the view that inflation is a transitory phenomenon, despite claiming that it is “slightly above the target”. The institution also defended that it will maintain interest rates until inflation reaches the 2% target.

Related