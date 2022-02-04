Treasury Direct: with US jobs on the radar, long-term government bond yields advance more than short-term ones

Attention this Friday (4) is focused on employment data in the United States – the payroll will be presented in the morning. The expectation of analysts, according to the Refinitiv consensus, is that 150,000 jobs will be created in January. The unemployment rate should be at 3.9%. Financial agents also keep an eye on the movement of global interest rates.

Meanwhile, on the local scene, the market monitors discussions around fuel price reductions. On Thursday (3), Deputy Christino Aureo (PP-RJ) presented a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that would allow the Union, states and municipalities to reduce or zero tax rates on fuel and cooking gas.

According to the press, the text was written in the Civil House. Through the PEC, the government intends to reduce these taxes without any compensation via tax increases, as provided for in the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

In this context, the public bond market has high rates. The advance is greater among long-term papers, with rates rising by up to 14 basis points (0.14 percentage points), as is the case with the 2031 Fixed Rate Treasury. At 9:20 am, the interest offered by this security was 11, 28% per year.

For the second session in a row, the rates offered by fixed-rate bonds with longer maturities are higher than those with shorter maturities, which is usually the most intuitive design of the yield curve – since bonds with longer maturities tend to be more sensitive to the risk and therefore offer higher returns.

In the first update of the day, the interest on the Fixed Rate Treasury 2024 was 11.17% per year, against 11.09% seen a day earlier.

Likewise, among inflation-linked papers, at 9:20 am, the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury with half-yearly interest offered a real yield of 5.58% per year, compared to 5.48% yesterday. At the same time, the real interest paid by the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury was 5.10% per year, above the 5.04% seen a day earlier.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Friday morning (4):

external radar

US futures indices advance this morning. Several tech stocks rose yesterday in after market after strong quarterly results. Amazon’s were up more than 15%; those on Pinterest, over 20%; and those of Snap Inc, 59%.

Also pay attention to the quotations of some commodities. On Thursday, the value of a barrel of oil traded in the United States surpassed the US$ 90 mark for the first time since 2014. Today, both Brent and WTI-type barrels continue to advance and were traded above US$ 91. at 10 am (Brasilia time).

PEC for fuels, Geraldo Alckmin, PSBD and MDB

One of the highlights of the political scene is the PEC delivered on Thursday by deputy Christino Aureo (PP-RJ). According to information from Economic value and gives Folha de S. Paulo, the cost of this measure, according to sources, should be around R$ 54 billion. As pointed out by the Value, the exemption of gasoline alone would bring a loss of almost R$ 27 billion to the public coffers: R$ 23.8 billion from PIS/Cofins and another R$ 3 billion from Cide. Diesel, on the other hand, would cost another R$ 18 billion, says the newspaper.

The text presented the day before, according to the two vehicles, did not have the participation of the Ministry of Economy. The government’s preference is for a PEC, says the Valuebecause the cut could be authorized by a complementary law (which would amend the Fiscal Responsibility Law to allow the measure to be implemented without the need to create other sources of revenue to compensate for the loss) and through adjustments to the Budget Directives Law ( LDO).

The market also follows the news of the Economic value that the presidential ticket between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Geraldo Alckmin (without a party) could be announced by the end of March. According to sources in the newspaper, the “marriage” between the two is now confirmed. “There is no turning back. He [Alckmin] he just won’t be Lula’s vice president if he doesn’t want to, which is very difficult”, evaluated a PT congressman close to the former president.

Also in the political field, João Doria (PSDB), governor of São Paulo and pre-candidate for the presidency, said that the formation of a party federation between the PSDB and MDB is a possible alliance that can be crystallized over the next few weeks. The party federation would create a “temporary merger” between the parties that would need to last at least four years, from the elections to the end of the next term.

