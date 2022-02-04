TV Globo releases COVID test results from BBB 22 participants

Vyni, participant of BBB 22, had a lot of coughing over the last few days (photo: Reproduction/Globoplay)

After participants of Big Brother Brazil 22 manifest some symptoms of COVID-19, TV Globo decided to test all the confined of the reality show to be sure of the situation. In a statement, the broadcaster confirmed that the results were all negative.

“As we did in last year’s edition, as a precaution, BBB participants were tested and tested negative for the presence of Covid-19. We continue to follow our strict security protocols. All measures and care were adopted with the same responsibility that allowed the last two editions of the program to be concluded safely and successfully. Everyone’s health is always a priority”, explained the broadcaster at the beginning of the note.

TV Globo also reinforced that the brothers and sisters are accompanied by the program’s medical team and tested whenever necessary. In addition, the complete vaccination schedule is mandatory to participate in the Big Brother Brazil 22.

Recently, the network’s Pay-per-view accidentally filmed the production team preparing the room that would receive the Cinema do Lder. It was possible to attest that all members were working based on the necessary protocols, such as the mask placed correctly. A fact that was reinforced in the broadcaster’s note:

“And, as part of the protocol, all team professionals, who have access not only to their homes but also to the program’s workplaces, are constantly tested and always use safety equipment. In addition, strict hygiene is carried out on all products that enter the house, such as food, personal items and materials used in parties and tastings, which undergo extra asepsis at the end of each assembly”, concluded the broadcaster.