understand how the IRPF deduction works

Most Brazilians are familiar with the idea of ​​the withholding income tax, which is deducted monthly from their receipt of salary during the year. However, what not everyone knows is how the calculation of this deduction works, and how to declare these values ​​in the best way. So, to know everything about how the income tax deduction works, check out below.

Income Tax Deduction: What is it and how does it work

In this way, when making the Income Tax declaration, between the months of March and April of each year, it is possible to inform the income and expenses of the calendar year. However, you must only inform the expenses that the Revenue carries out the abatement. And it is precisely at this moment that the so-called income tax deduction comes in.

Basically, it is an amount that can be deducted from the calculation base of your IR, during the declaration. It is also known by the name of “deductible expenses”, and it can reduce your tax payment, or even guarantee some refund. However, it is necessary to pay attention and fill in this field very carefully, avoiding falling into the fine mesh of the Revenue.

In general, your statement can be simplified or complete. You need to research to find the ideal one for your case. Remember: the details are decisive in the Income Tax discount. So, in addition to knowing which expenses can be accepted, you need to be clear that there are value limits for some of them.

Check which expenses can be deducted from your IRPF 2022

A very common deduction is medical expenses, which have no limit. This item includes payments to hospitals, medical offices and laboratory tests of the taxpayer and his dependents. Another unlimited deduction is the Social Security contribution. Finally, investments in education and expenses with domestic employees and dependents are also deductible.

To file your statement, you must have had an annual income above R$22,847.76. In addition, the Tax Authorities require a series of documents and information when declaring the IR, such as general identification data, proof of income, Social Security, real estate, automobiles and the list of dependents and children.

