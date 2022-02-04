Understand the basic rate and how it impacts Brazilians’ pocketbooks – News

THE Selic is the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy and the main instrument of the Central Bank’s monetary policy to control inflation. By influencing all interest rates in the country, the Selic can have a weight in the consumer’s pocket when it comes to loans, financing and financial investments.

The acronym comes from the Special System of Settlement and Custody, in which the Central Bank operates daily in the issuance, purchase and sale of public securities issued by the National Treasury.

The Selic target is regulated every 45 days in closed-door meetings of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) since 1996. The definition is influenced by factors such as inflation, exchange rate, imports/exports and the activity and growth perspective country’s economy.

In a scenario of high inflation, the Copom may raise the Selic rate to discourage consumption. The measure could increase interest on credit cards, loans and checks. The strategy seeks to lead consumers to postpone a purchase and thus control inflation.

In a practical situation: anyone who goes to the bank to simulate a loan to buy a car may see the plan fail if the Selic rises in the following month. This is because the increase in the rate will make the installments more expensive than was originally simulated, forcing the consumer to rethink the loan and purchase.

In the opposite scenario, the Copom’s intention is to establish a monetary policy to stimulate consumption and the economy by lowering consumer interest. In theory, credit becomes more accessible, and Brazilians buy again.

How does base interest work?



The Selic is known as the basic rate because it is the lowest in the economy and works as a floor for other interest charged in the market.

The rate is used in loans between banks and in investments made by financial institutions in federal government bonds.

In general terms, the Selic rate is the rate that banks pay to take money from the market and pass it on to companies or consumers in the form of loans or financing.

For this reason, the interest that banks charge consumers is always higher than the Selic rate.

The base rate also serves as the BC’s main instrument to keep inflation under control, close to the target established by the government.

This happens because higher interest rates make credit more expensive, reduce the willingness to consume and stimulate new investment alternatives.

When the Copom raises the Selic, the objective is to contain the heated demand, and this has an impact on prices, because higher interest rates make credit more expensive and encourage savings.

When the Copom reduces basic interest rates, the tendency is for credit to become cheaper, with incentives for production and consumption.