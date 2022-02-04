Unimed Ribeirão Tip – Purple February: one month, three topics for your health.

Purple February is the campaign dedicated to raising awareness of three themes: Alzheimer’s disease, fibromyalgia and lupus.

Even today, it is not known exactly what the causes of these three diseases are. Therefore, it is important to know each of them well.

Early diagnosis is crucial to adopt the necessary care and ensure a good quality of life for patients.

It is essential to maintain a balanced diet, practice regular physical exercises and stay away from cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

It is also important to keep your mind active, in addition to managing anxiety and stress.

Check out the characteristics of these diseases below. And don’t forget: always consult your trusted doctor.

Alzheimer’s disease: symptoms and diagnosis.

Alzheimer’s disease is progressive and affects mainly elderly people. It impairs memory, reasoning, communication, attention, orientation and language.

It can cause depression, regression, apathy, irritability, distrust and impatience. And, in some patients, hallucinations and illusions.

Symptoms:

First, there is a reduction in memory, reasoning, language and learning.

As a result, loss of ability to perform simple, day-to-day tasks.

Subsequently, there is spatial disorientation, even within the house itself.

Diagnosis:

Testimonials from family members and patients themselves.

Physical and neurological exams.

Heredity.

Fibromyalgia: symptoms and diagnosis.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic disease that causes constant pain throughout the body.

It most often affects women between the ages of 30 and 55.

The brain of a person with fibromyalgia interprets stimuli more intensely, which increases the sensation of pain.

Symptoms:

Generalized pain, spread throughout the body and joints, which can last for months.

Memory and concentration problems.

Fatigue and tiredness during the day.

Poor quality sleep.

Intestinal changes.

Depression.

Anxiety.

Dizziness.

Diagnosis:

Heredity.

Specific exams.

Laboratory and imaging tests as additional resources.

Doctors talk to patients to gather all the information that may be related to the disease.

Lupus: symptoms and diagnosis.

Lupus is an autoimmune inflammatory disease that affects organs and tissues – such as the skin, joints, kidneys and brain. About 90% of cases are related to women.

The immune system attacks the person who has lupus’ own body. The disease requires care to avoid serious complications.

Symptoms:

They vary a lot, depending on the type of lupus, organs affected and the severity of the case.

They can develop gradually or suddenly.

Common signs: fatigue, fever, joint pain, muscle stiffness and swelling.

About half of patients have redness on the face, in the shape of a “butterfly”.

Diagnosis:

Studies indicate that lupus is caused by a combination of hormonal, infectious, genetic and environmental factors.

Physical exams, blood and urine tests, and chest X-ray are performed.

There is no specific test for lupus.

Sources: inca.gov.br | unimed.coop.br | Ministry of Health