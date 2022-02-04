United States Tests Robot Dogs to Help Monitor Borders | Innovation

The United States Department of Homeland Security revealed last Tuesday (1st) details about a test of robot dogs to patrol the country’s borders with Mexico.

The machines are being evaluated in surveillance-focused roles. The Department did not give any predictions for the implementation of the robots, but said that the tests so far were “successful” and that work with them will continue.

The product, developed by Ghost Robotics, is equipped with several cameras and sensors capable of transmitting video and other data in real time to human operators. It also has an autonomous mode capable of following directions via GPS.

The Department highlighted the possibility of customizing the equipment with night vision and zoom cameras or chemical, biological and nuclear sensors.

“The southern border can be an inhospitable place for humans and animals, which is exactly why a machine can excel there,” said Brenda Long, program manager for Science and Technology at the US Department of Homeland Security.

The robot weighs 45 kg and is capable “of traversing all types of natural terrain, including sand, rocks and hills, as well as man-made environments such as stairs,” according to Gavin Kenneally, product director at Ghost Robotics.

Other similar initiatives have run into obstacles such as robot autonomy – the US agency said it collected data on the product’s battery and said it is working with the manufacturer to improve it, but did not disclose the results.

Ghost Robotics is the same company that developed a rifle-armed robot dog for military purposes.

In the images shown by the American agency, machines tested for patrol do not have weapons.

A competitor of Ghost, Boston Dynamics, is against the use of weapons by robots.