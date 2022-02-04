University student answers OAB exam before completing law school in the interior of SP: ‘I didn’t expect it’ | Bauru and Marília

A law student, resident of Bauru (SP), drew attention for having passed the exam in the second phase of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). As impressive as getting all the questions right is the fact that Natália Bergamo Pascucci, 22, has not yet completed the course.

The exam, made up of two phases, had about 151 thousand enrolled in the XXXIII edition of 2021. The student achieved 72.5% of correct answers in the first objective phase (58 of 80 questions), and answered the second dissertation (100%). The result was announced in January of this year.

“When I finished the second exam, I had the impression that I had done well and, despite the feeling of passing, I knew that I could fail as much as a grade well below 10.0. I wanted a 10, but I really didn’t expect to pass the exam,” he says.

To the g1, the student explained that she had no intention of studying law and was thinking more about administration, which she started studying in 2017. However, Natália recalls that she won a full scholarship for the course at the same university. Without thinking twice, the young woman jumped at the opportunity to enter the world of law.

“I entered the course not sure if I would like to and with the idea of ​​eventually transferring to administration again. However, in the first classes of college, I identified a lot with the course. This was a very emotional and remarkable part of my life, because I realized that, despite having been very upset with some negatives related to the previous course, God was taking care of everything and knew what was best for me”, she celebrates.

2 of 3 Natália Bergamo Pascucci, 22, has not yet completed her law course, but even so, she managed to earn the maximum grade — Photo: Natália Bergamo Pascucci/Personal Archive Natália Bergamo Pascucci, 22, has not yet completed her law course, but even so, was able to earn the maximum grade — Photo: Natália Bergamo Pascucci/Personal Archive

With completion scheduled for June 2022, Natália says that she considered entering the course after taking an introductory course to law, even in the administration degree, whose performance exceeded her own expectations.

“I did very well in that subject, I had an average of 10 and I really liked the syllabus. Then, I discovered that my vocation was related to the law course in the very first classes. It was a surprise, I felt so grateful that God took the reins and put me on a course that, at first, was not my first option, but it turned out to be the right decision of my life”, he points out.

According to the young woman, college has always been a priority in life-related decisions. In addition to theoretical studies, Natália emphasizes the importance of the internship, which she has done since the first year of the course.

In addition to regular studies and focus on tests, Natalia also explains that she rarely missed classes. According to her, the opportunities that the university offers as an extracurricular curriculum, as well as the internships for others, were essential for a good performance in the OAB test.

3 of 3 Law student answers the second phase of the OAB exam before completing her course in the interior of SP — Photo: Natália Bérgamo Pascucci / Personal Archive Law student answers the second phase of the OAB test before completing her course in the interior of SP — Photo: Natália Bérgamo Pascucci / Personal Archive

Among the main challenges faced by the young woman in relation to her studies, Natália says that she had to put some things in the background. As an example, the girl cites the fact of having to leave her family’s house, in Taquarituba (SP), to make her dreams come true.

“Concern with classes, activities, tests, learning, material acquisition, tiredness, emotional exhaustion. Anyway, it seems like a terrible experience, but it is quite the opposite, it was enriching and fundamental for my personal and professional growth. I feel much more prepared for life after these 5 years,” she explains.

Also according to Natalia, the positive result after the difficulties and disagreements of a turbulent year meant a special moment of respite. This is because, the young woman recalls that she also experienced problems in adult life, along with the hours dedicated to studies.

“I know that we all go through difficulties and disagreements in life, and last year I lived through peculiar moments, very new issues that I tried to face with as much strength and intelligence as I could, but that didn’t stop shaking me, of course. So, having received such a positive result in such a challenging year was certainly more than special”, he praises.

With the result of the OAB test, released on January 26 of this year and published by Faculdade Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Natalia remembers that she was ecstatic, not only with the approval, but also with the grade.

“I felt emotionally unstable and unable to study several times for these reasons, but luckily, I passed with full marks on the test that scared me the most at the time,” he says.

Natalia guarantees that, despite the difficulties of staying in Bauru due to the longing she feels for her family, the journey was worth it. According to the young woman, in the city she found job opportunities, competent teachers and people she could always count on.

“I felt and still feel enormous gratitude for each teacher along this path, for the internships I did and for the references in my professional life. Every person who has been with me during these years, friends, family, colleagues, I have no words to describe how much they helped me with this result and how much they add to my professional and personal life”, he says.

The young woman attributes all the achievement to the people who made the graduation and approval possible, especially her parents and grandmother. According to the student, the teachings will be kept for life.

“I know and I can’t fail to mention that they abdicated their own interests and needs several times so that I lacked nothing, allowing me to dedicate myself more to my studies and stay in it”, he reinforces.

For the future, the young woman explains that she “feeds” on many dreams. For her, the law course aims to implement justice, apply legislation and, sometimes, question it. After all, the student’s intention is to seek a more just society, with effective laws and public policies.

“Like anyone, I have a lot of dreams. On the other hand, maybe now I have the maturity to understand that not everything we have planned and dreamed of will actually happen, because life often has even better things to offer us. So, I follow the path that God draws for me, without luxury, without charge and with the best I can do to achieve and prepared for whatever comes”, she concludes.

* Under supervision of Paola Patriarca