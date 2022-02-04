updated payment schedule starts next week; see table and latest salary bonus news

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on updated payment schedule starts next week; see table and latest salary bonus news 5 Views

THE Federal Savings Bank already released the query to the salary allowance of the Social Integration Program (PIS) in 2022 for some beneficiaries.

the calendar of PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 starts next week. A lot of people are still wondering what the PIS 2022 table, The payment schedule of PIS and Pasep, and if there is any updated PIS 2022 calendar [tire essas e outras dúvidas abaixo].

> Want more PIS/Pasep withdrawals in 2022? You can have 3; See how to order, how to withdraw and who is entitled

> PIS/Pasep: more than 300 thousand Brazilians can request an extra withdrawal of the salary bonus; see how to withdraw, when and who is entitled

Will you have 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below:

Workers can lose PIS 2022

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules to withdraw. Learn how not to lose the benefit:

PIS 2022 table

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

  • 1 month worked – BRL 101

  • 2 months worked – BRL 202

  • 3 months worked – BRL 303

  • 4 months worked – BRL 404

  • 5 months worked – BRL 505

  • 6 months worked – R$ 606

  • 7 months worked – R$ 707

  • 8 months worked – BRL 808

  • 9 months worked – BRL 909

  • 10 months worked – BRL 1010

  • 11 months worked – R$ 1,111

  • 12 months worked – BRL 1,212

payment schedule

Updated PIS 2022 Calendar

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.













BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29





October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29




December March 31 December 29

Pasep Calendar 2022

Pasep Calendar 2022 Banco do Brasil

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.












END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

Box number to know the PIS: 0800 PIS Box

It is also possible to make PIS 2022 consultation by phone to find out about PIS. THE Box number to find out about PIS is 0800-726-0207 (Citizen Customer Service), the 0800 PIS Box.

Not enabled PIS 2022 in the digital wallet

What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

The historic bridge that will be removed for Jeff Bezos’ yacht to pass | Technology

The city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands has confirmed that it will remove a historic …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved