updated payment schedule starts next week; see table and latest salary bonus news

THE Federal Savings Bank already released the query to the salary allowance of the Social Integration Program (PIS) in 2022 for some beneficiaries.

the calendar of PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 starts next week. A lot of people are still wondering what the PIS 2022 table, The payment schedule of PIS and Pasep, and if there is any updated PIS 2022 calendar [tire essas e outras dúvidas abaixo].

> Want more PIS/Pasep withdrawals in 2022? You can have 3; See how to order, how to withdraw and who is entitled

> PIS/Pasep: more than 300 thousand Brazilians can request an extra withdrawal of the salary bonus; see how to withdraw, when and who is entitled

Will you have 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below:

Workers can lose PIS 2022

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules to withdraw. Learn how not to lose the benefit:

PIS 2022 table

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

payment schedule

Updated PIS 2022 Calendar

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







Pasep Calendar 2022



Pasep Calendar 2022 Banco do Brasil

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

0 – 1 February 15th December 29

2 – 3 February 17th December 29

4 February 22 December 29

5 February, 24 December 29

6 March, 15 December 29

7 March 17 December 29

8 March 22 December 29

9 March 24 December 29







Box number to know the PIS: 0800 PIS Box

It is also possible to make PIS 2022 consultation by phone to find out about PIS. THE Box number to find out about PIS is 0800-726-0207 (Citizen Customer Service), the 0800 PIS Box.

Not enabled PIS 2022 in the digital wallet

What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.