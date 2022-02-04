US creates 467,000 jobs in January, payroll shows, above expectations; Unemployment rate goes to 4%

The United States created 467,000 jobs in January, according to the Employment Report (payroll) released this Friday (4) by the Department of Labor.

The data was above expectations. Job creation in the United States was expected to have slowed in January in the face of Covid-19 infections in the country, affecting activity in businesses dependent on physical contact, in a temporary setback for the recovery of the labor market.

The unemployment rate was still expected to remain at 3.9%, which, however, rose to 4%.

Average hourly wages rose 0.7% year-on-year in January, compared to a consensus of 0.5%. The average number of hours worked per week was 34.5, compared to a consensus of 34.7.

A Reuters poll of economists had projected 150,000 job openings outside the agricultural sector last month, after 199,000 in December.

However, a job closure, the first since December 2020, was not ruled out, especially after the ADP data on private sector jobs, revealed on Wednesday (2), which showed that 301 thousand jobs were eliminated, compared to estimated creation of 207 thousand jobs.

The expectation was that lower-wage workers in sectors such as healthcare and leisure, who typically do not have paid sick leave, will suffer the most from the winter brunt of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

(with information from Reuters)

