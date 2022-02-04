US Fighters Intercept Russian Planes in Baltic Sea, NATO Says | World

US, UK and Norwegian fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft in the Baltic Sea and Barens Sea, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) air command announced on Friday.

According to the political-military alliance of Western countries, US Air Force F-15 fighter jets intercepted Russian fighter jets operating close to Allied airspace over the Baltic Sea and aircraft from Luftforsvaret and RoyalAirForce (the Norwegian and British air forces) intercepted Russian aircraft flying from the Barents Sea to the North on Thursday.

The Baltic Sea lies between Sweden, FinlandRussia, Estonia, latvia, Lithuania and Poland and the Barens Sea, north of Russia and Norway, near the Arctic Ocean.

2 of 3 NATO fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft on February 3, 2022 — Photo: Twitter/NATO Air Command NATO fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft on February 3, 2022 — Photo: Twitter/NATO Air Command

NATO said the fighter jets took off from Amari Air Base in Estoniato respond to and investigate the unknown aircraft, and the F-15 of the US identified four Russian fighter jets (two Su-35 it’s two MiG-31), “who had not submitted flight plans and were not communicating with Air Traffic Control”.

“During the interception, it was confirmed that these fighters were escorting a Russian transport aircraft. TU-154. At no point did the Russian aircraft enter Allied airspace and all interactions were safe and professional.”

In the Barens Sea, a NATO rapid reaction alert was launched and the Norwegian fighter P-3 Orion identified Russian aircraft. According to the political-military alliance, the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a Russian refueling plane along with bombers during an air-to-air refueling mission.

According to Allied Air Command, air policing responds to military and civil aircraft that do not follow international flight regulations and approach member countries’ airspace to “safeguard NATO airspace and support the security of all”.