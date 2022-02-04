US nonfarm job creation is 3x higher than expected By Investing.com



Investing.com – The US economy created 467,000 nonfarm jobs in January, according to the Labor Department’s nonfarm jobs report Friday morning, well above expectations. The economists’ forecast was an addition of 150 thousand jobs in the period.

The data, however, showed a deceleration in relation to the revised numbers of December, when 510 thousand vacancies were created – initially the data was of 199 thousand. So, the revision of last month’s data indicates that job creation in 2021 was much stronger than initially reported.

In November, 647,000 new job openings were created, compared to 249,000 previously reported.

A rose to 4% of the workforce, up from 3.9% a month earlier Analysts had expected December’s rate to hold.

Last month, it was up 5.7% year-on-year, above the market’s 5.2% forecast and December’s revised 5%.

The deepened the losses, from 0.6% to 0.93% at 110,662 points, while it intensified the high, advancing 0.73% to R$5.3224.

In the US, Futures reduced gains to 0.16%. Futures deepened losses to 0.53% and reversed to a low of 0.26%.