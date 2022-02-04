US says it won’t let Russia-Ukraine crisis reach Latin America

Tensions increased in the month due to the concentration of more than 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, which motivated the US and NATO to reinforce their positions in Eastern Europe.

Wikimedia Commons The US government has said it will not accept provocations from the Russians.



the government of United States stated that it will work to prevent actions by the Russia take the conflict from Ukraine The Latin America. The warning was given this Thursday, 3, by the Americans, who also said they would not accept “provocations” after a member of the Russian high command had insinuated that a military mobilization was taking place in the region. “Let me be clear that efforts to destabilize our hemisphere or bring the conflict in Ukraine to the West are unacceptable. And we will work with our partners in the hemisphere to prevent that,” said the State Department’s head for Latin America, Brian Nichols. The department head was asked about statements made in January by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Riabkov, who among Moscow’s possible responses to US warnings about the crisis in Ukraine, did not exclude the installation of military infrastructure in Cuba and in Venezuela. When answering the question, Nichols recalled that the positioning of the military in the places has already happened in the past. “I will just stress that as a hemisphere, we do not accept provocation,” he continued. Tensions between Russia and the West have increased in the last month due to the concentration of more than 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. Moscow has repeated that it does not want a war with Kiev and does not threaten Ukraine, while the US and NATO have responded by strengthening their positions in Eastern Europe.

*With information from EFE