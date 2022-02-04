US strategy to expose Russian secrets could backfire

WASHINGTON – At crucial moments since the ukrainian crisis burned down, two months ago, the American president, Joe Bidenand his advisers worked to expose the Russian president’s plans, Vladimir Putinmaking intelligence information about his next steps public and denouncing him as an “aggressor”.

The US government has revealed information that can only have been obtained by internal espionage, at least to some degree, within the Armed Forces or US intelligence systems. Russia. THE Pentagon publicly declared that the contingent of forces that Putin is massing at three points on the Ukrainian border could reach more than 175,000 troops before the start of an invasion, a figure impossible to discern through satellite photos.

A few weeks later, Washington claimed that Moscow would try to stage a provocation — a “false flag operation” against its own forces or against its allies — to create a pretext for action. So the Americans encouraged the British to reveal the Russian plan to set up a puppet government in Kiev.

Each of these revelations is part of a strategy to get ahead of the Russians in an area where Moscow has long excelled: information war.

But the revelations have also raised questions about whether Washington, by trying to sabotage Moscow’s actions by revealing them in advance, is deterring Russia from acting or boosting its action. The US government’s objective is to challenge the Russians at every moment of the impasse, exposing their plans and forcing them to think about alternative strategies. But such an approach could inflate Putin at a time when American intelligence officials believe he has yet to decide whether to invade or not.

Democracies typically suck at information warfare, and US officials insist there is a difference between what they are doing and the occult arts Putin has made famous.

Russia often invents narratives, and its officials have no problem with outright lying, as they did when Putin created the pretext for annex Crimea in 2014ordered the use of nerve agents against the Russian opponent Alexei Navalni and a former Russian spy in the United Kingdom and launched a series of cyberattacks against the United States.

The American and British warnings, officials insist, stem from what they see as a credible flow of intelligence and were supported by commercial satellite photos and Twitter posts that show massive forces massing on Ukraine’s borders.

Naturally, the authorities refuse to say how they got the hidden information about Russia’s plans. But several of the revelations have sparked debates over whether the US or its allies risked handing over their sources and methods, which are the most precious resource in the intelligence world.

“Regardless of how things play out, this will be a great case study in the preemptive use of intelligence,” said Paul Kolbe, former head of the CIA’s Central Eurasia Division, who worked in Russia during Putin’s rise and now. directs the Intelligence Project at Harvard.

But this strategy of sounding alarms already causes discomfort. Ukraine’s leadership has complained about the American characterization that the invasion is “imminent” — or even likely. “They make it as extreme and fiery as possible,” the Ukrainian president complained the other day, Volodymyr Zelensky, conveying a position he expressed most vividly to Biden in a phone call last week. “In my opinion, this is a mistake.”

The source of Zelensky’s concern is understandable: he doesn’t want to see his country’s population panicked and the stock market ruined, nor foreign investors and executives rushing to the airport. And Biden’s communications advisers toned down a little, dropping the word “imminent” from his warnings about a possible Russian invasion.

“We stopped using it because I think it sent a message that we had no intention of conveying, that we knew that President Putin had made a decision,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged in an interview.

Other administration officials, however, said they thought they saw signs that Putin himself had become a little more smitten because of the US’s aggressive approach. During a press conference on Tuesday, the Russian leader accused the White House of reviving the containment strategy Cold War — and then said he thought the Biden administration was trying to drive him into the attack, as a justification for imposing sanctions.

“In that sense, Ukraine itself is just an instrument to achieve this goal,” he said. “This can be done in different ways, by drawing us into some kind of armed conflict and, with the help of their allies in Europe, by forcing the introduction against us of these harsh sanctions that they are now talking about in the US.”

But for many in Washington, what Putin has omitted is more important than what he has claimed. There was no mention of the US and NATO meeting demands for their troops to leave the former Soviet bloc countries that are now NATO members, nor for all nuclear weapons to be removed from Europe — or he would be forced to adopt the which he previously and mysteriously qualified as “military-technical means”. It may have been a temporary omission.

And Putin said none of the responses from the Americans and NATO — whose texts were leaked to a Spanish newspaper — had addressed his core concerns. But the Russian leader has hinted that there is still time for diplomacy, expressing a very different tone from his demand of weeks ago when he said he needed “written assurances” — and immediately.

People who have been quarreling with Putin for years have seen a man looking for a way out. William Taylor Jr., a veteran diplomat who served as the US ambassador to Ukraine, said Wednesday that he believes Biden’s more aggressive stance — a shift “from passive deterrence to active deterrence,” as he calls it — is working.

“I think Putin has blinked, in a sense,” Taylor, who famously testified at the impeachment hearings of former President Donald Trump, said in an interview. “He proved to be defiant and is now looking for a way out. He bluffed his bet and can, for now, be content with trading on a number of topics.” Others aren’t so sure.

Some Russian experts inside and outside the government say that while Putin seeks respect for Russia as a great power and real attention to its security needs — grievances the West has largely ignored — extensive negotiations over new arms controls or limits reciprocal agreements on troop movements and military exercises should not satisfy you. Putin must demand concrete concessions, in his view, and immediate before withdrawing his forces from the borders.

Several Washington officials say they think Putin’s interest in diplomacy is purely tactical — and temporary. They suspect that Putin has not yet gathered all his strength and does not want to anger the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, invading Ukraine precisely during the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Putin emerges from a long isolation related to Covid-19 to join the celebration this week and will take the opportunity to meet with Xi, with whom he forms a sort of alliance of convenience.

The Olympics wrap up around February 20, and Washington’s Russia handlers say this will be the time to assess whether they’ve had any impact. Perhaps, they say, Putin will test Biden by trying to seize more territory in Russian-speaking eastern and southern Ukraine. Perhaps he will try to undermine Zelensky’s government by cutting off his country’s power or telecommunications.

But many echoed Biden’s statement two weeks ago at a news conference, when the American said: “I think he will invade. He has to do something.” / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO