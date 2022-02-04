users report problems accessing the app

The Federal Government concluded this week the payments of its Auxílio Brasil this January. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, around 17.5 million people have received the benefit in recent weeks. They could choose between handling this money through withdrawal or digitally, through Caixa Tem.

It happens, however, that according to reports from users of the project itself, there are many people who have difficulties accessing this app. These users are making several statements saying that the application does not open, that it crashes, that it cannot complete transactions, among other complaints.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, Caixa Tem is a vital application for the operation of Auxílio Brasil. According to the folder, with it it is possible to carry out a series of operations such as paying some slips, making some purchases and even transferring the money to another account.

However, there are many people who are not able to do any of this. Our team has contacted the Ministry of Citizenship in search of an explanation, but so far has not received any kind of response. In case of a response, this article will be immediately updated.

As we still don’t have answers, it’s hard to know how many people are experiencing these issues. What is known is that there are not few people. However, according to behind-the-scenes information, this is unlikely to be a general problem. Only a part of the users must be going through this.

Congestion

One of the reasons that may be disturbing the operation of your Caixa Tem is the issue of congestion. For those who don’t know what the term means, it’s nothing more than a lot of people trying to access the app at the same time.

To try to resolve this situation, there is no other way. It is important to try to open this application at a non-peak time. If there is a possibility, an idea is to try to do this in the morning.

cell phone problems

Another issue that can interfere with the operation of Caixa Tem is the situation of your own cell phone. In case of crashes, try to update the app in the app store. This can help in the process of opening the Federal Government program.

If you can’t resolve it this way, try deleting your app’s cache. To do so, you need to go to your phone’s settings, access the apps option and delete your app’s cache.

box has

It is important to remember that Caixa Tem is an app that works not only for handling Auxílio Brasil. It has a number of other features. So these issues may be affecting not just project users.

This week, for example, the Ministry of Labor announced that Caixa Tem is now also used to consult PIS money, which goes to workers who have a signature in their wallet and work in the private network.