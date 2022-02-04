Video shows the moment when sewage invades subway work on the Tietê waterfront – 02/04/2022

A video circulating on social media shows the exact moment when a sewage pipe breaks and invades the gallery of the work on the line. 6-orange of the subway, in São Paulo, last Tuesday (1st). The authenticity of the video has been confirmed by UOL with sources related to the case.

From the images, it can be seen that the rupture happens when the tonnage, nicknamed tatuzão, passes just below the duct. As the sewage flow intensifies, employees start screaming and running.

Just before the sewage starts to flow with force, it is possible to see a small runoff at the top of where the armadillo digs the hole, where the sewage duct was.

To the UOL, experts stated that the tonnage it should have passed at least 20 meters from the sewer pipe — the STM (Secretariat of Metropolitan Transport) talks about 3 meters away.

push game

The causes of the accident are still being investigated. Although there is no deadline for completion, so far none of the parties involved in the operation — the government of São Paulo, the Acciona concessionaire, responsible for the work, and Sabesp — have fully assumed responsibility for the hole and have passed it on to each other.

On the day of the accident, management was already ruling out the possibility that the big armadillos had perforated the pipeline. “Tomorrow [quarta, 2] would have the big armadillos passing through the tunnel and there was a rupture of the sewer gallery that passes in the transversal direction to the tunnel. It wasn’t a shock from the tonnage,” said secretary Paulo Galli, who spoke of human error.

The concessionaire said, in a note, that the “information available at the moment” shows that what happened “is not directly related to the development of the works of Line 6-orange”.

Sabesp, responsible for sanitation in the state, said it was too early to draw any conclusions, but defended the quality of the construction of the tunnel, which opened in February 2020, on the grounds that it only broke through where the armadillos passed.

closed crater

The incident occurred at 8:20 am on Tuesday, according to the government of São Paulo, and was responsible for the collapse that created a crater in the local lane of the Tietê marginal, towards the Ayrton Senna highway, between the bridges of the Piqueri and the Parish of Ó.

According to the São Paulo government, four workers came into contact with the sewer, but there were no injuries. There were about 120 people in the gallery.

The concreting of the crater that opened at the work site was completed on Wednesday night (2). To fill the opening, 4,000 m³ of concrete were used, the equivalent of 650 concrete mixer trucks, according to a joint note between STM and Sabesp.