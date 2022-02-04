Vinicius Silvestre tests positive for Covid on arrival in the Emirates; Palmeiras awaits reproof | palm trees

Palmeiras awaits confirmation of a new case of Covid-19 in the squad. Goalkeeper Vinicius Silvestre tested positive after the round of tests carried out in the United Arab Emirates and will need to undergo a retest.
He had tested negative in Brazil and traveled with the group to compete in the Club World Cup, but when he arrived in the country, a new battery of tests took place.
Asymptomatic, the player was placed in isolation at the hotel and did not even participate in this Thursday’s training. He will hold a retest on Friday. If the result is negative, he will have to do a third test and if this is also negative he is then released to train with the group.
Verdão already has two players out because of Covid: Piquerez and Gabriel Veron tested positive while still in Brazil and need to test negative to travel to the Emirates. They are not yet free to do so.
In the case of the duo, the boys Vanderlan and Giovani went with the delegation to the Worlds. The World Cup regulations require that among the 23 registered, three are goalkeepers. In addition to Vinicius, Verdão took Weverton and Marcelo Lomba to the Emirates.
The club has until the 6th to send the final list of players registered in the competition. Mateus, the first-choice goalkeeper in the Copa São Paulo title campaign, is in the pre-relationship of 34 names.
