War climate is stronger in the international press than in the streets of Kiev

Campaign launched last week aims to attract tourists and deny that there is a climate of panic in the country| Photo: EFE/Fernando Salcines

How is life in the capital of a country that the international press incessantly points out that it will be invaded at any moment?

While foreign websites report that residents on the outskirts of Kiev are training survival techniques, in the face of the crisis of concentration of Russian troops on the border, the Ukrainian government says that the routine has not changed and asks the West not to feed panic in the country.

For the professor of social communication and journalist from Curitiba, Ruben Holdorf, the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky is closer to reality. He has lived for eight months in Bucha, a city located 17 kilometers from Kiev, and works as a professor, consultant and guest advisor at the Ukrainian Institute of Humanities.

Holdorf said in an interview with Gazeta do Povo that there are apprehensions in the capital and neighboring cities about the possibility that Moscow will invade Ukraine, but it is far from a paralyzing fear and life is going on as normal.

“The supermarket shelves are full, the shelves, everything is working normally in Ukraine, very different from what is being said, that tension, fear. I saw a series of interviews, they must have interviewed about 50 people and three said they were scared. Of course, they used those three TV interviews (laughs). But, of course, whoever is closer to the border must be much more apprehensive than whoever is in Kiev,” Holdorf said.

In January, Zelensky was angered by US President Joe Biden’s move to withdraw diplomats from the embassy in Kiev and criticized US media coverage of the crisis in Eastern Europe.

“Do we have tanks on the streets? No. But that’s what it feels like if you’re not here. The image created by the media that we have troops on the roads, we have mobilization, people are leaving? It’s not like this. We don’t need that panic,” the president said.

Last week, the information center for foreign visitors VisitUkraine.Today launched the campaign “Keep Calm and Visit Ukraine” to attract tourists and deny that there is a climate of panic in the country.

For Holdorf, the international press superficially covers the Ukrainian reality and often misinforms.

He cited the example of the storage of food that Ukrainian families do for the winter, due to the difficulty of going out shopping on very cold days, which generates temporary price increases – but foreign press agencies reported that inflation would be the result of the fear that Russia will unleash military action against the country.

It’s not that Ukrainians aren’t suspicious of their neighbor: Holdorf noted that the local army was structured and the population started buying more weapons after 2014, when Moscow annexed the Crimea province and supported Russian separatists who declared two republics in the Donbass region, in east of the country.

But there are other factors that the West does not give as much importance to, according to the professor, such as the domestic attacks against Zelensky.

“There are many groups that do not accept the current government policy, the hunt for oligarchs [beneficiados com o ‘loteamento’ do país após o fim da União Soviética]a cleaning of the Judiciary, including until the [Sergio] Moro has been saying that he would implement the Zelensky model of fighting corruption. He removed the president of one of the most important courts in the country, from Kiev, for corruption, who is at home with an electronic anklet”, he explained.

Holdorf does not believe a Russian invasion will take place at this time. “Maybe they will do it after another scenario occurs, which justifies the entry to try to say that they came to put order in the house, and then they would stay here never to leave”, justified the professor.

“The second scenario for me would be the most dangerous: the entry of Belarus [aliado russo]. There is a great risk of turning this into a game between Russia and the United States, but using other pieces and not theirs. And the third scenario would be, who knows who, someone from Russia, the CIA, NATO or even insiders would destabilize and manage to overthrow the government or put the country in a situation that leads to a civil war,” he said.

For the time being, life in Kiev and the surrounding area has continued without sudden changes in routine. “You want to inform, go to Donbass, don’t come to talk about New York”, quipped Holdorf.