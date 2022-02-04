Wave of aide resignations putting pressure on Boris Johnson

3 February 2022

Martin Reynolds and Dan Rosenfield are two of those who resigned from the British government.

Amid mounting pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, four high-ranking aides to his government resigned on Thursday (3/2) within a few hours.

Communications director Jack Doyle confirmed his departure shortly after Munira Mirza, head of policy. Then came Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield and Senior Server Martin Reynolds.

The resignations come at a time when Boris Johnson faces questions from within his own Conservative party, after it was revealed that, in the months of British lockdown during the pandemic, get-togethers were held at British government headquarters (and Johnson participated in at least three of them). The case was the subject of a civil investigation and is now the subject of a police inquiry.

The auxiliaries who left this Thursday, however, give different reasons for leaving the government.

Doyle told his team that “the last few weeks[when the government came under scrutiny]were very difficult for my family life,” but added that he already intended to step down after two years in office.

Mirza resigned over Boris Johnson’s false allegation that current Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer had failed to prosecute sex abuser Jimmy Savile when he was in a position similar to that of an attorney general.

The comment, which Johnson later backed off, was made on Monday, as the prime minister was under questioning from fellow lawmakers over the report on the Downing Street parties.

In an official statement, spokesman Rosenfield offered his resignation but said he would remain with the government until a replacement was found.

Martin Reynolds said the same, and that he would return to a post in the equivalent body of the British Foreign Office.

The wave of resignations coincides with growing dissatisfaction within the Conservative Party. According to the BBC, there are at least 17 MPs from the party who have submitted letters of no confidence in Boris Johnson – for a vote of no confidence to be opened, however, 54 such requests would be needed.

Many lawmakers cite Boris Johnson’s participation in Downing Street get-togethers in the midst of the lockdown as motivation to challenge the prime minister’s term.

Others also mentioned Johnson’s comments about Keir Starmer – an episode that generated intense debate.

Munira Mirza, who worked with the prime minister since 2008, and Jack Doyle also resigned from their posts.

On Monday, Johnson accused, without evidence, the Labor leader spent “most of his time” as Director of Public Prosecutions “prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” – in reference to the BBC who was unmasked as a serial sex abuser in 2011, after his death.

On Thursday, Johnson changed his tune, telling reporters he was not talking about Keir Starmer’s “personal history” and that he understood “he had nothing personally to do with those decisions.”

But in her resignation letter, adviser Munira Mirza said the prime minister should have apologized for that statement.

“You are a better man than many of your detractors will ever understand, and so it is desperately sad that you let yourself down by making defamatory accusations against the leader of the opposition,” she wrote Johnson.

In an interview with Channel 5 after Mirza’s departure (but before Doyle’s resignation), Johnson said he regretted losing his adviser, who had worked for him since he became mayor of London in 2008. But he added that he did not agree with the decision. Mirza’s conclusion that his remarks about Starmer had been “improper and partisan”.

“Nobody is commenting, least of all me, on the personal involvement of the opposition leader in this case. All I said was that the opposition leader had apologized for the way the Public Ministry handled the matter in his tenure and, frankly, , that needs to be said”.