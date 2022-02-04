Wave of aide resignations putting pressure on Boris Johnson

Abhishek Pratap 7 mins ago

Martin Reynolds and Dan Rosenfield

Credit, Average PA

photo caption,

Martin Reynolds and Dan Rosenfield (pictured above, above Boris Johnson) are two of those who resigned from the British government.

Amid mounting pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, four high-ranking aides to his government resigned on Thursday (3/2) within a few hours.

Communications director Jack Doyle confirmed his departure shortly after Munira Mirza, head of policy. Then came Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield and Senior Server Martin Reynolds.

The resignations come at a time when Boris Johnson faces questions from within his own Conservative party, after it was revealed that, in the months of British lockdown during the pandemic, get-togethers were held at British government headquarters (and Johnson participated in at least three of them). The case was the subject of a civil investigation and is now the subject of a police inquiry.

The auxiliaries who left this Thursday, however, give different reasons for leaving the government.

