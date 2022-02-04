What are the health benefits of granola? See the main ones and learn how to properly consume this cereal

Casa & Agro, from the Tecnonotícias website today, February 3rd, will show you how the consumption of granola can benefit health in a variety of ways. That is, this cereal is not just for flavoring ice cream, açaí and other frozen foods. In fact, this food is so nutritious that it can restore energy after physical activities. So, know the advantages and learn how to properly consume this food.

THE granola arises from the mixture of other foods such as honey, nuts, oats, peanut butter, dark chocolate, etc. So, it is clear that this cereal can work as a food supplement rich in proteins, vitamins, fiber and minerals. However, its nutritional value varies according to the recipe of each manufacturer.

Main benefits of granola

The fibers present in the ingredients of granola are essential for the correct functioning of the intestine. In addition, the high concentration of magnesium in this food helps control acidity levels in the body and benefits intestinal transit. Therefore, these are the main benefits of consuming it:

Promotes weight loss

The fibers in granola can increase the feeling of satiety, reduce bloating and fluid retention. In this way, this food, combined with a healthy diet, can help you lose weight.

Prevents cardiovascular diseases

Oats are rich in beta-glucans, this substance is a type of fiber that helps lower LDL cholesterol, or bad cholesterol. As a result, it can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

prevent cancer

Some producers use ingredients such as coconut, chia seeds, walnuts and flaxseed in their production. These foods are rich in selenium, vitamin E, and omega-3s. Therefore, they end up functioning as natural antioxidants and prevent the damage caused by free radicals to cells.

Strengthens brain health

Vitamin E and omega 3 help improve the transmission of messages between neurons and strengthen the brain’s defense membrane. Therefore, consuming granola correctly can help prevent diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Helps regulate blood sugar

Studies show that the seeds, oats and nuts in granola can help control blood glucose levels. In this way, the compounds in this mixture may benefit people with pre-diabetes and overweight.

How to eat granola

Consuming this cereal before training can increase energy and mood during your activities. So, also bet on a morning coffee joining other foods, such as fresh fruit and yogurt. Furthermore, the sugar granola It is ideal for composing desserts, cookies, cake and pies. However, check the label of the product you buy and prioritize those that are sweetened more naturally.

