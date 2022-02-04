After the arrival of the omicron, there was a significant increase in new cases of covid-19 around the world. Now, scientists have discovered a subvariant called BA.2, which has begun to replace the “original” variant BA.1.

This is because as viruses mutate into new variants, they sometimes split or branch into sub-lineages. The delta variant, for example, is made up of 200 different subvariants.

The same movement occurred with the ômicron, which includes the BA.1, BA.2, BA.3 and B.1.1.529 lineages. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), BA.1 accounts for the majority of cases to date, present in almost 99% of viral DNA samples submitted to the GISAID global database (as of January 25, 2022) . Below, see what is already known about BA.2:

When and where did BA.2 appear?

As of November 2021, 40 countries have added thousands of BA.2 sequences to their databases. Currently, the subvariant has been identified in the Philippines, Nepal, Qatar, India, Denmark, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal, South Africa, among others.

most affected countries

In some places, its growth was marked. Denmark, in fact, was the first country where the BA.2 surpassed the “original”. According to the country’s State Serum Institute, about half of new cases of covid-19 are caused by the sublineage.

India is another country where BA.2 is rapidly replacing the delta and omicron BA.1 variants, according to a survey conducted by molecular biologist Bijaya Dhakal.

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) said the BA.2 subline was already predominant in samples received in late January.

And in England, more than 1,000 confirmed cases of BA.2 have been identified, according to the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA).

Image: iStock

She has been designated as an “under investigation variant” by the British health authorities, which means they are following her closely, but are not too concerned about her at this point.

BA.2 infections in Germany are also growing faster than BA.1 and delta, according to Meera Chand, Covid-19 director at UKHSA.

BA.2 is more “stealthy”

It is sometimes called a “stealth” subvariant because it lacks the genetic marker the researchers were using to quickly identify whether an infection was a “regular” (BA.1) or delta case.

As with other variants, a BA.2 infection can be detected by PCR and antigen tests, but they only indicate whether the case is positive or negative for covid – they cannot distinguish the variants. For this, further checks are needed.

Is BA.2 more transmissible?

So far, yes. A study of 8,500 families and 18,000 individuals conducted by the State Serum Institute of Denmark found that BA.2 was “significantly” more transmissible than BA.1.

It more easily infected vaccinated and booster-dose individuals than previous variants, the study found, although vaccinated people were less likely to transmit it.

Another study, from the United Kingdom, also found greater transmissibility for BA.2 compared to BA.1. But a preliminary evaluation found no evidence that the vaccines would be less effective against symptomatic diseases for any of the subvariants.

PFF2 mask template Image: iStock

BA.2 can cause more reinfections

Research carried out in Denmark points to the power of reinfection of this lineage in those who have already been infected by the omicron. According to Anders Fomsgaard, head of the virus research and development laboratory at the National Vaccine Institute of Denmark, this would be “a theoretical possibility”.

Therefore, more studies are being carried out at this time on this issue. Second Fomsgaard, traces of this subvariant were found in samples collected in the country on November 1st, that is, three weeks before the omicron was formally identified in South Africa.

Despite causing an increase in benign infections, the specialist indicates that so far it has not been studied, for example, which age groups are most affected by the subvariant, the level of immunization of infected people and whether BA.2 results in more hospitalizations than the omicron.

Is BA.2 more dangerous?

There are still no data to suggest that BA.2 leads to more severe disease than the previous subvariants of omicron.

According to the WHO, this new form of the omicron does not appear to be more serious than the original form. “Looking at other countries where BA.2 is now overtaking (BA.1), we are not seeing any greater increases in hospitalization than expected,” said Boris. pavlin, from the organization’s Covid-19 response team.

Pavlin added that even if BA.2 replaces BA.1, it may have little effect on the trajectory of the pandemic and the way people are treated. “Its impact is unlikely to be substantial, although more data is needed,” he said.

Meera Chand, UKHSA Covid-19 Director, said: what, so far, there is not enough evidence to determine whether BA.2 causes more severe disease than BA.1, but data are limited and the UKHSA is continuing to investigate. “We must remain vigilant and get the vaccines. We must all continue to test ourselves if symptoms appear.”

Vaccines protect?

According to the authorities, vaccines against covid-19 continue to provide similar protection against the different forms. of the omicron. So be sure to keep the vaccination calendar up to date.

In addition to the immunizer, the measures to avoid the contagion of covid follow the same: a well-fitting mask to the face (preferably PFF2), social distance (if possible), opt for ventilated environments and maintain hand hygiene.

* With information from reports published on 02/02/2022 and 02/03/2022.