What options do real estate funds have to have extra income forever?

Real estate investment funds (FIIs) are highly sought after by those who want a lifetime income, as with them the investor can receive a monthly deposit into their checking account. However, this type of investment is, in part, threatened by a possible decision by the regulatory body, the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission). Given this, what alternatives would people who, like me, invest in order to have passive income?

See below two applications that can guarantee you extra money forever, and a complete comparison of their earnings with those of real estate funds.

Treasury IPCA with semiannual interest

Among Treasury Direct bonds, there are some that pay interest semiannually, above inflation. It is money that, like the proceeds of FIIsis deposited in the investor’s current account.

The name of the security with this characteristic is IPCA Treasury with Semiannual Interest. It is a more conservative option for those who want a lifetime passive income.

However, you have to be careful, because you will pay Income Tax on the total income – and not on what exceeds inflation.

It is currently possible to obtain a yield of 5.48% above inflation with the IPCA Treasury with half-yearly interest. But if inflation stays at 8% a year, gross income will be about 14%.

The tax, in this example, would be calculated on top of 14%. Thus, its real net income would not be 5.48%, but 3.55% per year. This equates to 0.29% per month.

To give you an idea, there are now several real estate funds with a remuneration of 1% per month, considering the current rules (without the CVM decision). It is triple the IPCA Treasury.

Stocks that pay dividends

Another alternative to FIIs for those seeking extra lifetime income is the shares of companies listed on the Stock Exchange that pay dividends.

The difference is that these securities, like their dividends, are much more unstable than real estate funds. It is, therefore, a more daring alternative of investment. When investing in stocks, you need to be prepared for fickle dividends.

Let’s take Taesa (TAEE11) as an example, which is one of the most stable companies when it comes to shareholder remuneration. In 2019, its dividends per share were down 32% from the year before. In 2020, there was an increase of 69%.

FIIs, shares or treasury?

See below some simulations to clarify the difference between the IPCA Treasury with semiannual interest, real estate funds (FIIs) and shares that pay dividends.

Investing BRL 100,000 todayyou would tend to receive in real net income, one year from now, of approximately:

R$ 3,546 in the IPCA Treasury with semiannual interest

R$ 10 thousand, in real estate funds

BRL 11.8 thousand in Taesa shares (TAEE11)

In this calculation, a real estate fund with a rate of 0.8% per month is considered, which is quite common nowadays.

Another point is that the variation in the price of shares or shares of FIIs is not taken into account. That’s because, if the objective is passive income, the important thing is the income paid, not the capital gain.