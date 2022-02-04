What would be the consequences of a Russian invasion of Ukraine? – News

Faced with the growing tension on Russia’s border with Ukraine, a conflict that would directly and indirectly involve several countries generates uncertainties in the world. In the current scenario, what would happen if Russian soldiers were ordered to advance towards Ukrainian territory?

The immediate consequences from the point of view of European countries would be the collapse of natural gas supply and the increase in the price of oil, according to geographer João Correia de Andrade.









This situation divides Europe and makes joint action by the European Union and even NATO difficult. Germany, which depends on gas sold by Russia, has already declared that it would not send troops and weapons to the Ukrainian side, as other members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) did, and limited themselves to sending military helmets. .

Professor Carlos Gustavo Poggio, from the FAAP’s International Relations course, points out that Russia has long used what is known as the “gas geopolitics”.

“The country makes this a political tool and not just an economic issue. If natural gas is cut off for Europe it will have a big impact because the region is going through winter and needs Russian gas to heat their homes.”





























US position





















In the case of the US, more than taking action in the face of an order to invade Ukraine, there is a remnant of the Cold War that makes Americans seek to show strength and power to the world and, especially, to Russia and its allies. .

On Tuesday, Putin spoke out on the border crisis after five weeks of silence and accused the Biden government of trying to force a conflict in Ukraine to create a reason to adopt sanctions against Russia.

The Russian government also urged the Americans to stop “fueling” tension in Eastern Europe by sending troops. The order came after the US directed an additional 3,000 troops to Romania and Poland.

“The big question is that if the United States does not respond appropriately, it signals to the rest of the world that we are entering a new era in international relations in which more powerful states, such as Russia, can feel more at ease. the will to conquer less powerful states”, says Professor Poggio, who explains that we are facing a moment in which the rules of the international order are being redefined.





Gunther Rudzit, professor of the ESPM International Relations course, goes further when talking about the consequences of a conflict involving Russia, the USA and Europe. “People forget that thermonuclear weapons, hydrogen and atomic bombs still exist in these countries. The amount of these strategic weapons that Russia and the US have can destroy the Earth 16 times.”

Despite the risk of a conflict involving major military powers, Professor João Correia does not exclude the possibility of Russia annexing parts of the neighboring country and expanding its influence in the region. “Little by little the Russians will make surgical incursions on the border with Ukraine and will seek to annex areas that are sympathetic to their government, such as eastern Ukraine.”

The strategy used would be to finance groups that are favorable to the Russian government, something that is already happening and predates the current tensions in the region.

“The country will continue to feed paramilitary groups that try to create instability in Ukraine. The more unstable Ukraine is, the better for Russia, because it can move closer to the border and push NATO away.”



