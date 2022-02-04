WhatsApp: 7 tips for small businesses to sell more using the app | Entrepreneurship

Whatsapp is the most used platform by small businesses that sell online, being used by 84% of these companies, according to a survey by the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae) in partnership with Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

To take advantage of the facilities that the platform offers, experts are unanimous: you must use the Business version of the appalso free and created exactly to meet the needs of small businesses (see all the features at the end of the report).

With the tool, entrepreneurs are in an application that is opened many times a day by people, so it’s a great sales opportunity. But care is needed in this interaction to create more connection with customers and, then, sell more.

THE g1 listened to experts to give tips on how to use the app in the best way. Check it out below:

For Maurecy Moura, a specialist in sales through digital media, the first step is to work to win customers – and this phase takes place outside WhatsApp.

“You have to build a new customer base. Therefore, it is essential to structure the company on Instagram, Facebook, or any other platform that is a showcase for the products”, guides Maurecy.

For that, he gives some tips:

On Instagram, produce content in lives, stories and feed posts, make polls or question boxes for people to interact with. This will be a differentiator;

From there, customers will be able to get in touch to ask prices or ask questions. It is at this point that the customer can be directed to the Whatsapp ;

Those who have a website can leave a direct link to the application. Many people have doubts and fear about buying on these platforms and seek a direct contact to finalize the purchase.

“With customer contact, the entrepreneur has the gold in his hand and will need to be creative to retain him,” he says.

A rule for a harmonious coexistence in the virtual space: it is necessary to understand that the cell phone is a channel of personal communication, therefore, the relationship with the client cannot be invasive.

“Requesting permission to send messages or place the client in a group, respecting sending times and reasonable frequency are points that avoid blocking the account by clients”, explains Ivan Tonet, competitiveness analyst at Sebrae.

3- Create a good relationship with your customer

Once the customer got in touch via WhatsApp, he already has some idea of ​​the product or offer that the brand offers. And if he’s there, it’s because he’s interested. At this point, the entrepreneur has the role of providing a consultative service.

“Ask questions, suggest other products and get as close to the customer as possible, like a friend. This is the ideal relationship building for loyalty. If the customer is undecided or has many doubts, it is necessary to dedicate some time to serve them”, says Maurecy.

4- Offer other products and special conditions

During the consultative service, there is also the opportunity to make a “cross sale”, which is to offer a complementary product to the one being purchased. For example, offering a belt that will pair with a purse. This guarantees a higher conversion rate.

Maurecy gives another tip: it is also interesting to offer different conditions if the person chooses to take more products, such as installment in more installments without interest, free shipping or discount on cash payment by PIX.

5- Create broadcast lists

The broadcast list is great for engaging customers and sending first-hand news. The feature allows you to send a message to multiple contacts at once. But a warning: you need to have relevant content, such as promotions, services, tips, and frequency that doesn’t bother you, but allows you to be constantly present.

Davi Rocha is a producer of organic vegetables in Siqueira Campos, Paraná, and started using WhatsApp Business at the beginning of the pandemic, when demand for his products plummeted.

He uses the application to send the list of products available for sale in his business, Rancho do Abreu, and has 3 broadcast lists: 1 daily, 1 weekly and 1 monthly.

“Since I started using the broadcast list, my fixed customers went from 5 to 38, not counting those who consume sporadically”, celebrates Davi.

Catalogs within an app account act as a virtual storefront to promote products and services. The customer has access to it by clicking on the company profile and this facilitates interaction, with photos, details and prices of each item.

Davi uses this resource a lot and finds it extremely important. “It’s a tool that helps my sales,” she says.

7- Be careful with security

As with any application, you need to take care of digital security and be careful when clicking on malicious links. As the contact is daily, it can attract malicious people looking for an opportunity by pretending to be a customer.

“Codes received by SMS should never be made available to anyone. Another measure is to enable two-factor authentication on WhatsApp, which offers an additional precaution”, says Maurecy.

8- Don’t just use WhatsApp

For Ivan, from Sebrae, it is always important to diversify the channels of contact with the customer to better take advantage of the potential of each platform and avoid being held hostage by just one.

“Using just one application can have negative impacts with an abrupt change, a server crash or even the hijacking of the account”, he says.

An example of this was what happened in October 2021, when small entrepreneurs who sell through the app and Instagram had difficulties to work because of the instability of these tools, which were hours without working. Many of them reported losses that day.

WhatsApp Business Tools

