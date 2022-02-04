WhatsApp: Launch of message reaction is near

THE Whatsapp may is about to release the feature that will make it possible to react to messages. Soon, messages will display an icon for emojis. The information is from the website specialized in the messenger, WABetaInfo.

In this sense, pressing this icon will open a dialog box with six reactions to choose from. The feature will allow the user to quickly respond to messages without having to write anything.

The intention is to make the emojis show the user’s emotion, saying that they liked it, for example, or that they loved a comment or that they had a lot of fun. After reacting to the message, the expression will appear just below the content.

It should be noted that so far the number of expressions that can be selected is limited, however, the developers of Whatsapp should add more options in the future.

reactions on whatsapp

In September 2021, a screenshot also made by WABetaInfo, showed the functionality of reacting to messages a little more complete compared to the current feature. However, such plans may still be implemented alongside the feature, but probably not in future updates.

The messenger should release the tool for the app on iOS and Android, and possibly in an upcoming beta. However, there is currently no date set for the feature to be extended to the general public.

Here’s how to make your name hidden on WhastaApp

The procedure uses a special unicode character, and is ideal for people who want to omit the name in the Whatsapp for friends and strangers. Next, see how to remove the name of the Whatsapp on Android and iPhone (iOS).

Step by step:

Copy the following unicode character “?”, without the quotes. Now open WhatsApp on your mobile and access the settings to display your profile; Tap on your name and delete everything. Then, tap on the name area and select “Paste”; Tap “OK” to confirm the action and see that your name is now invisible on the Whatsapp.

Whatsapp backups lose unlimited space on Google Drive

users of Whatsapp can save the history of their conversations in the Google Drive cloud. In the agreement with the messenger, Google had established unlimited storage, however, there is a chance that there will be a reformulation of the conditions.

According to the website WABetaInfo, in recent years, the space taken up by messenger backups did not count towards the user-maintained plan in Google Drive. In this way, the user’s free space was not changed upon new backup storage, but this can now change.