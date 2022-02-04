WhatsApp may allow longer deadline to delete chat messages

The year has barely started and WhatsApp is already developing several new features for 2022. One of them is the change in the time to delete a message: the application has planned to release a longer period for the user delete chat message.

According to WABetaInfo, a website intended to announce news about WhatsApp, its updates and new features, the messenger intends to expand the deletion time of a message to 60 hours, that is, two and a half days, and that will apply to everyone in a conversation. The current deadline is 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds after the message is sent.

The new feature was discovered in version 2.22.4.10 of the Android Beta app on Monday (1st). The functionality is still in the testing phase, so it can be released with different deadlines or maybe not even be implemented in the stable version of the messenger, available for iOS.

The possibility of delete messages already sent in the application is something that has been analyzed frequently by WhatsApp. In November of last year, the messenger was testing the deadline of seven days and 8 minutes, however, only in the desktop version, according to WABetaInfo.

It so happens that the deadline tested in November did not present a rewarding result and was removed from the application. This happened because, after analysis, support concluded that users would no longer be interested in deleting messages that were so old and that they would probably have already been read. Thus, the new period of two and a half days represents a considerable amount of time, without the appeal losing its meaning.

In addition to being planning to offer the user a longer deadline to delete message, WhatsApp is working on the possibility that group admins can delete any message posted in the conversation, regardless of who the sender was.