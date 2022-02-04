WhatsApp tests longer deadline to delete messages and reactions

WhatsApp starts the year 2022 with several new features, including changes in the time to delete a message and a new feature that allows you to react to messages from stickers and emojis, as already happens on Instagram.

According to WABetaInfo, the popular messenger plans to expand the time it takes to delete a message for everyone in a conversation to 60 hours (two and a half days). Remembering that, today, the deadline is 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds after sending the message.

According to the blog, which specializes in anticipating WhatsApp features that are still in the testing phase, the expectation was to increase this limit to a week. But the change is still in the beta version of the app, and there is no release date for everyone.

WhatsApp is also working on the possibility that group admins can delete any message posted in the conversation, regardless of who the sender was.

As this new limit is under development, and the feature is not yet available, the WhatsApp development team may change the limit more times before setting a final option, WABetaInfo reports.

Reactions to messages

The team behind the messenger is also dedicated to producing and soon launching the in-app message reactions tool using emojis such as heart, smiley face, surprise and thumbs up, similar to reactions that already exist in the app. Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Telegram.

WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. ?? pic.twitter.com/o9CMW6pnsN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 2, 2022

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is in a trial version, with plans to release it in a future update. The messenger had already tested the format last year, but the new version seems more concrete and should arrive on phones soon.