When can discomfort and sore throat be a sign of Covid-19?

Sore throat is a common symptom in people infected with Omicron. Credit: Freepik

Sore throat is a relatively common symptom that can arise for no apparent reason, but is often related to the development of a cold or flu. Now, this malaise needs extra attention as it is an important feature of Covid-19 caused by the Ômicron variant.

According to infectious disease specialist Paulo Mendes Peçanha, in the current phase of the pandemic, sore throat has been one of the predominant symptoms.

Paulo Mendes Peçanha infectologist “When we receive a patient complaining of a sore throat, the big concern is to rule out the possibility of Covid. At first, people report a scratchy throat. Suddenly, the other symptoms appear”

The infectologist explains that when the sore throat is associated with the coronavirus, other symptoms appear, such as a runny nose, or nasal congestion, headache and fever. It is at that moment that the person need to take the testwhich is the best way to rule out or confirm the disease.

In the case of Covid-19, there are different modalities, such as rapid tests (antigen) or laboratory tests of the PCR type.

Paulo Peçanha says that, excluding Covid, one of the concerns that infectologists have with sore throat is bacterial infection, especially Streptococcus. She is treated with antibiotics.

“Sore throat can correspond to an infection of the pharynx and tonsils. Since these infections can be viral or bacterial”, explains

There are other causes of sore throat, such as excessive voice use, air pollution, pet dander, dust, mold, cold, and low air humidity. In addition to the coronavirus, other respiratory viruses also attack the throat such as influenza, adenovirus and parainfluenza. They all reach the upper airways.

At a time when, in addition to Covid-19, Espírito Santo is experiencing a flu epidemic, which has already killed 5 people in 2022, vaccination for both diseases is crucial. Taking the vaccine against the Influenza virus, especially in a context of a pandemic also caused by a respiratory virus, facilitates the diagnosis, if the person has characteristic symptoms.