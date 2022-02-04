WHO director sees the possibility of ‘long period of tranquility’ of the pandemic in Europe | World

The director for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Kluge, declared this Thursday (3) that the health situation on the continent points to a “ceasefire” in the pandemic that can lead to a “lasting peace”. . He said he saw the possibility of a “long period of tranquility” on the mainland.

Hans Kluge gave an interview in which he said that the high vaccination rate and a stabilization of deaths from the omicron variant indicate that Europe could soon enter “a long period of tranquility”.

“This context, which until now we have not experienced in this pandemic, opens the possibility of a long period of tranquility”, said the director of the Organization for Europe, Hans Kluge. “A ‘truce’ that could bring peace for a long time,” he added.

The organization argues that, thanks to the high number of people vaccinated and the end of winter, the region can defend against any resurgence of the virus better than in 2020.

Pediatrics resident reports deaths of children by Covid in ICU of children’s hospital in BH: ‘All unvaccinated’

Brazil records 946 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average is the highest since August

There is “a unique opportunity to take control of the broadcast,” Kluge said. “This period of increased protection should be seen as a ‘ceasefire’ that can bring us lasting peace.”

However, he points out that the situation will only last if immunity is preserved, that is, if vaccination campaigns continue and the appearance of new variants is monitored. The WHO director urged governments to continue to protect the most vulnerable population, in particular.

The WHO Europe region includes 53 countries, some of them located in Central Asia. In all of them, infections skyrocketed due to the omicron variant.

Last week, the region recorded nearly 12 million new cases, according to WHO data, the highest number since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Reduction of restrictions

Despite the millions of infected, several countries such as Denmark, Norway, Sweden and France have reduced their restrictions.

Decisions that the WHO considers appropriate, as Kluge commented this Thursday.

“I think it is possible to respond to the new variants, which will inevitably arise, without restoring the kind of measures that we needed before”, insisted the official.

On Tuesday, Denmark became the first European country to lift almost all health restrictions and return “to life as before”.

Despite having the highest infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants in Europe (5,476), the government considers that 80% of the population is protected against severe forms of the disease thanks to vaccination or having had the disease.

Norway also relaxed health rules on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store declaring that society had to “live with” the virus.

Neighboring Sweden will do the same from 9 February. The government argues that with the ômicron variant, the pandemic has entered a “new phase” that does not translate into an increase in hospitalizations.

Finland will follow the same steps on February 14, lifting most of the restrictions, although authorities continue to recommend wearing a mask.

In England, wearing a mask ceased to be mandatory at the end of January in closed places and the health certificate is no longer required to enter nightclubs or sports stadiums.

In France, it is also no longer mandatory to wear a mask on the street since this Tuesday (1), but the country maintains the vaccination pass for places of leisure and culture.

The covid-19 pandemic has left more than 5.5 million dead since the WHO office in China reported the emergence of the disease in December 2019, according to a balance established by AFP from official sources on Thursday.

Brazil is, after the United States, the country that has recorded the most deaths in absolute numbers since January 2020, with 628,960 deaths. Regarding the number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Peru leads the list, with 625.

On Wednesday, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) highlighted that one in four inhabitants of the Americas has not received a single dose of anti-covid vaccination.

Some 63% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been vaccinated against Covid-19, but the region remains the most unequal in the world in terms of access to vaccines, said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne.