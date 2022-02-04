Who killed Tonico in ‘In the Emperor’s Times’? See list of suspects





In the final stretch of “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) met his destiny. The crook was killed and thrown overboard at the end of last Wednesday’s chapter (2), but who killed the villain?

Many characters would have motivations to end the politician’s life, after all, he himself has already destroyed the lives of many people in the 6 pm plot. Celestina (Bel Kutner) will be one of those responsible for the villain’s death after appearing at Quinta da Boa Vista with bloodstained clothes.

“I went to town to get chickens. It’s the blood of a chicken I killed”, said Teresa Cristina’s nanny (Letícia Sabatella).

Other characters who would have enough reasons to end Tonico’s life are Lota (Paula Cohen), who had her son killed in the war because of the politician’s frame-up.

Countess Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) also has plenty of motivations to put an end to the crook, she even set fire to the newspaper building and almost killed him a few chapters ago.

Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) who harbors a hatred for his ex-friend after he tries to end his mother’s life and take her hostage, is among the suspects in the crime. Samuel (Michel Gomes) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) also enter the list of possible killers of the criminal.

There are still two chapters of the plot for the real killer of Tonico Rocha as the last chapter of ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ will air on Friday (4).