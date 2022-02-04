WHO points to ‘catastrophic impact’ of pandemic on cancer patients

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (EFE).- The impact of the coronavirus on the health system has had a “catastrophic” effect on cancer patients, with up to 50% of diagnostic, screening and treatment services affected in several countries, warned on Thursday. the European regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO-Europe Director Hans Kluge lamented the “deadly interaction” created by the Covid-19 pandemic and noted that 44% of countries worldwide reported an increase in delays in cancer-related services in the second half of 2021.

During the beginning of the pandemic, diagnoses of invasive tumors dropped, for example, by 44% in Belgium; colorectal cancer screening fell by 46% in Italy and the number of cancers diagnosed in Spain in 2020 was 34% lower than expected.

The global situation regarding cancer care has improved in the last few months of the pandemic, but the chain reaction caused by these disruptions will be felt “for years”, Kluge said.

The director of WHO-Europe admitted that health professionals are “overworked” and “exhausted” after two years of the pandemic, but stressed the importance of getting back on track in an “unprecedented” situation.

“Any breath given to us by the broad immunity provided by vaccination and the lesser severity of the omicron variant, along with the arrival of spring and summer (in the northern hemisphere), should be used immediately to allow healthcare professionals to return to other areas. important functions and reduce delays in chronic disease services,” he said.