Who was Durval Teófilo, killed by a sergeant mistaking him for a thief

A helpful, intelligent, hardworking, smiling man and family. These are some of the adjectives remembered by friends and family regarding Durval Teófilo Filho, 38, killed by Navy Sergeant Aurélio Alves Bezerra, who mistook him for a thief. The crime took place on Wednesday night (2), in São Gonçalo, a municipality in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro.

The 6-year-old daughter does not know of her father’s death. The child was waiting for him to get home as the two ended up creating a custom together.

“They were very attached. Every day when he arrived, he would leave his things at home and go downstairs with the garbage. She always went with him, it ended up becoming a ritual for both of them. She asks all the time where her father is, where he is “, said Carlos Souza, the girl’s godfather, in an interview with UOL.

Durval Teófilo Filho (in the background) was coming home from work when he was hit in the belly Image: Playback/Facebook

Very shaken, Luziane Teófilo, with whom Durval had been married for 13 years, believes that the crime was motivated by racism since the victim was black. “I believe it was racism, yes.” Durval, who worked at a supermarket, was hit in the abdomen and leg. According to little Leticia’s godfather, he was afraid of being robbed.

“He was a family guy and he was a wonderful compadre. An unprepared person ended up taking the life of an innocent. He was very afraid of robbery and ended up dying at the end of a bullet. He died because of his worst fear, the shooting. The time we saw each other was at my goddaughter’s graduation. We met, laughed and now we got this news”, said Carlos.

Durval Teófilo Filho, 38, was killed after being mistaken for a thief Image: Personal Archive

Through security camera footage, it was possible to see the moment when Durval arrived home and was approached by the military. Even though he was hit in the belly and warned that he was a resident of the condominium, the sergeant fired a second time and hit him in the abdomen. He also fired a third shot, but it did not hit the victim.

In addition to all these characteristics, Durval Teófilo was also a sympathetic person. During a flood in 2012, Wallan found, in his friend, a refuge to live.

“I once went through a flood in 2012 and he offered me shelter in his house. He offered me the key to where he lived at the time for me, my two children and my wife. He was a brother, even without having the DNA”, he said. Wallan Oliver.

Friends for 25 years, the artist says that during the period they worked together in an oil and gas company, he conquered a space that many cannot.