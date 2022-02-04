Why capturing the head of the Islamic State was so important to the US

Gordon Corera

BBC News Security Specialist

Credit, EPA photo caption, Place where the death of the IS leader, who would have detonated a bomb on himself after two hours of intense exchanges of fire

The decision to dispatch a Special Forces team to target Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi shows what an important figure he was for Washington.

The head of the so-called Islamic State (IS) extremist organization was killed during a US action early on Thursday (3/2) in northwest Syria, US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

He declared that the Qurayshi death – who reportedly detonated a bomb, killing himself and his family members – “removed a major terrorist threat from the world”.

Syrian rescuers said they found 13 bodies at the scene. The US operation targeted a two-story building in a residential area in the city of Atmeh, dominated by the Syrian opposition and a bastion of jihadist groups that rival IS.

An important point is that, over the years, operations carried out by the US against IS figures or the radical al-Qaeda group were usually carried out at a distance, through drone attacks.

Sending military teams on the ground is much riskier – and a measure reserved for targets seen as “high value” or under challenging conditions. The most emblematic case is the military action that killed the leader of Al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, in Pakistan in 2011.

Operations like this are sometimes used when the US wants to capture an individual alive or when there is some kind of intelligence they want to collect on the spot.

The stakes were high in the mission against Qurayshi. Biden said he ruled out a drone strike to prevent civilian casualties and monitored real-time at the White House when several helicopters arrived in Athmeh at midnight (local time) Wednesday to Thursday.

Local sources claim that US Special Forces faced stiff resistance on the ground and were targeted by anti-aircraft guns. There were around two hours of gunfire before the helicopters left the scene.

It was also on a Special Forces mission that the US killed IS founder and former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In October 2019, al-Baghdadi detonated a bomb on himself as he was cornered by US troops in Syria.

In the case now of al-Qurayshi, little was known about him. The latest IS leader was more low-key and did not have the same stature as his predecessor, who had launched the so-called “caliphate” of IS.

Credit, EPA photo caption, Inspection of the place where al-Qurayshi died; another 13 bodies were found there

‘Senior Leadership’

He is believed to have originally been an officer in the army of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and later sided with anti-US fighters – first al-Qaeda and then IS.

The US had previously offered a reward for information about al-Qurayshi, saying he was “a high-ranking terrorist leader in the organization that preceded ISIS, Al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI), and continually ascended the hierarchy to assume senior leadership”.

The US also said that al-Qurayshi was one of IS’s “most senior ideologues” and “helped promote and justify abductions, massacres and trafficking of the Yazidi religious minority in northwest Iraq and also led some of the group’s global terrorist operations”.

The Islamic State no longer controls large parts of Syria, as it did at the height of its power. Neither does the group attract jihadists as it once did – when its social media command recruited young people and incited others to carry out suicide attacks around the world – nor has it been able to launch the kind of external operations in Europe as it did at the time of the 2015 Paris attacks.

In the past year, its “branch” in Afghanistan, called Isis-K, has gained much more attention, particularly for the deadly attack in Kabul that came as US and allied troops were withdrawing from the country.

But there have been concerns in recent months on the part of counterintelligence officials that ISIS is trying to get back on its feet in Iraq and Syria and expand its capabilities. This had been translating into ambushes and attacks – particularly in the attempt to carry out a major prison break in northeastern Syria in January, and renewed propaganda efforts.

Washington’s hope is that al-Qurayshi’s death will stem these insurgency efforts.

The reality is that groups often simply gain new leaders. But the efforts new leaders make to stay alive are also expected to make IS’s operation and organization more difficult.