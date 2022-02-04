Why capturing the head of the Islamic State was so important to the US

Abhishek Pratap 7 mins ago News Comments Off on Why capturing the head of the Islamic State was so important to the US 0 Views

  • Gordon Corera
  • BBC News Security Specialist

Place where the death of the IS leader, who would have detonated a bomb on himself after two hours of intense exchanges of fire

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

Place where the death of the IS leader, who would have detonated a bomb on himself after two hours of intense exchanges of fire

The decision to dispatch a Special Forces team to target Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi shows what an important figure he was for Washington.

The head of the so-called Islamic State (IS) extremist organization was killed during a US action early on Thursday (3/2) in northwest Syria, US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

He declared that the Qurayshi death – who reportedly detonated a bomb, killing himself and his family members – “removed a major terrorist threat from the world”.

Syrian rescuers said they found 13 bodies at the scene. The US operation targeted a two-story building in a residential area in the city of Atmeh, dominated by the Syrian opposition and a bastion of jihadist groups that rival IS.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Teams try to rescue five-year-old boy trapped in well for two days in Morocco | World

The fate of a five-year-old boy trapped in a well for more than 36 hours …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved