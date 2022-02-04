Why did Eliezer and Maria’s duvet at BBB 22 cause so much?

Starring Eliezer Netto and Maria, the first duvet of BBB 22 (Globo) finally happened this Thursday morning (3), after the Abravalândia party. Since then, the subject has reverberated on social media for various reasons such as curiosity, surprise, reprimand, but mainly because of the issue of desire, according to psychiatrist and behavior specialist Jairo Bouer.

“Many times people would like to live that and they’re not living it. There are people who think it’s immoral, scandalous, shameless. This concerns repression movements. But it’s a program for adults, there was nothing explicit, it wasn’t on TV open”, justifies the doctor in an interview with the BBB Consultório, TV news.

The specialist points out that, in addition to desire, sexuality is a frightening subject even in the 21st century. “I see questions from teenagers with a load of guilt, that it’s a sin… If we could talk more openly about sex, if the topic were discussed in schools, I think such a taboo would not happen. We are an open country, but there are many things that have the handbrake more than pulled”, he defends.

Even with the exposure on national television, the desire for sex did not get in the way of the carioca and the actress consummating the act. Because the answer to that desire during confinement can come in different ways.

“There are people who take it seriously to be confined for three months without sex. There are the married, the committed, who think 700 times before doing something. there is an escape valve! Apart from these two opposites, there are a lot of people who get in the way and I imagine that when they are alone, they eventually have a moment of privacy”, bets Bouer.

Fault

Before giving in to sexual temptations, Eliezer feared the opinion of the public, his friends and his family, even more so with the warnings of Laís Caldas and Vinícius Fernandes, aka Vyni. The businessman’s concern was for the trial and cancellation outside the program.

“Insecurity happens a lot. This fear of people liking your attitudes or not liking them and canceling you. Is this cool or isn’t this cool for my game? That’s what they ask themselves”, ponders the psychiatrist and specialist in sex.

“At the ‘H’ time, you turn off the rational button and continue with the emotion. After it passes, you start to rationalize the attitude. Who hasn’t had what we call a ‘moral hangover’? This has to do with desire. The desire-guilt relationship is sometimes long-lasting. Sometimes people stop having sex because they feel guilty. Or sometimes they feel guilty because they had sex. And exposure adds to that.”

eyes that condemn

In Jairo Bouer’s assessment, there is an important element to be considered within a universe that encompasses sex and Big Brother: the exhibition of what is private in a public space. In addition to the cameras and people outside the house, there are roommates, who, willingly or not, participate in the act. In the case of Eliezer and Maria’s sex, Brunna Gonçalves, Vyni and Laís watched.

The trio may not even know it, but they may have exposed their own repressed desires there. Because of the embarrassment of watching a sex scene in a darkened room, the participants could have chosen to leave the couple alone. But they chose to remain in the same room where the BBB 22 duvet caught fire.

“We all have erotic desires and fantasies. Seeing a sex scene like the one that happened, it can make you uncomfortable and make you leave the room. Or it can make you curious, trying to see what’s going on. two sides. Who didn’t leave there maybe has this thing voyeuristic . And those who are having sex in front of others, perhaps feed their desire with the fact that they are being seen. With exhibitionism”, he points out.