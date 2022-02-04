why stocks plummeted and what will happen?

The shares of Meta, the company that owns Facebook, fell by 26% on the US Stock Exchange. With that, Big Tech lost US$ 240 billion (R$ 1.26 trillion) of value in a single day — the biggest drop ever recorded by an American company on the American Stock Exchange.

For those with Facebook stock receipts (BDRs), is it time to sell them? experts heard by UOL answer this question and other doubts — including whether investors should guard against lower company losses.

Why Facebook plummeted

The devaluation of Facebook comes a day after the company announced the reduction of active users of the service for the first time since its creation in 2004. More than 1 million users left the social network in the fourth quarter of 2021 in North America. The emergence and strength of competitors, such as Tik Tok, has also contributed to the company’s negative result.

Meta had an 8% lower net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago, falling to US$10.3 billion (R$ 54.4 billion).

For the first quarter of 2022, the company of Mark Zuckerberg, who also manages WhatsApp and Instagram, predicts the smallest growth of its trajectory: US$ 27 billion in total (R$ 142.8 billion).

Investment in the metaverse was costly

Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, says that the high investment in the metaverse —a kind of virtual world that tries to replicate reality—is another factor that harms the company. “The company ends up sacrificing its own profit margin, in the short term, to invest in the growth of the metaverse”.

In the company’s name change announcement (from Facebook to Meta) last year, Zuckerberg said that “billions of dollars must be invested in the next few years before the metaverse reaches scale.”

Mark Zuckerberg has focused on resources for the metaverse, a virtual world that seeks to replicate reality Image: Getty Images

Sell ​​or keep the papers?

Today Brazilians can invest in Facebook through BDR (Brazilian Depositary Receipt). That is, a security issued by local financial institutions that represent a share abroad. Without the need to open an account in the US, the investor can trade the BDR through a Brazilian broker.

But should anyone investing in BDRFBOK34—Facebook share receipt code for operations in Brazil—should seek to sell it as soon as possible, given this historic drop? Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP Investimentos, says that investors should not be hasty.

“I think we are seeing a very strong reaction from the market in relation to the results, which came out yesterday. [a venda dos BDRs] to see if the market adjusts over the next few days,” says Jennie.

Crespi agrees. For the Guide analyst, Facebook has been betting on a multimillion-dollar virtual market, which has great potential for growth in the medium and long term. Therefore, it is worth the investor to hold back their tempers.

We see very strong potential in this new division of Facebook, focused on the virtual world. It makes sense for the shareholder to hold on to the role despite the fall [no preço das ações e de faturamento]. Investors must remain patient and confident in the performance of Facebook’s shares.

Rodrigo Crespi, analyst at Guide Investimentos

With the slump, is it a good time to start investing?

For Sandra Peres, a stock specialist at PagBank, it depends on the investor’s profile. As the situation is recent, the risks for investors focused on the short term are high. However, she declares that “if the investor is long-term and with an experienced profile, I believe he can take advantage of the strong fall that occurred”.

Two other analysts interviewed by the UOL are against the idea of ​​buying BDRs from the company. For João Beck, economist and partner at BRA, it is very common for people to start investing in companies that have a strong relationship with the consumer, more as a fan of the brand than as an investor – and that this can be risky.

If you really admire a company, consume their products. Investing is another business.

João Beck, economist and partner at BRA

Founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos, Jansen Costa says he does not believe that the metaverse is a protagonist in the field, as there are several other companies eyeing this market niche and that, even in the long term, it is not worth buying Facebook shares. “The action [do Facebook] always worked with inflated prices due to promises of future profits. That’s why it’s better not to have the action.”

Fall is not exclusive to Facebook

With inflation rising in the United States, companies in the technology sector have been dealing with falling shares and revenues. That’s because they depend, in part, on receiving investments and loans to develop over the long term — two aspects that become more complicated with soaring interest rates.

Given this, Costa says that the fall of Facebook is not exclusive. “It’s not just Facebook that is falling. Amazon is also falling significantly today. It’s a movement of a group of companies, not just Facebook,” he says.

Are there new falls to come?

It is difficult to predict whether Facebook could suffer further sharp declines, but it seems to be a very unlikely scenario, according to Sanda Peres, an equity specialist at PagBank.

“We can take into account that all negative impacts must have already been reflected in the papers”, says Sandra. However, she says that investors should remain vigilant, as the improvement in shares depends on how the company “will withstand high competition and generate new revenues.”