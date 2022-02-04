Will start! Inter x Real Brasília and Grêmio x Cruzeiro open the Women’s Supercup of Brazil this Friday | women’s super cup of brazil

The Brazilian Football Supercup has its debut on the country’s women’s football calendar this Friday with two games. Inter welcomes Real Brasília from 19h, in Beira-Rio. Soon after, Grêmio have Cruzeiro at home, at Estádio do Vale, in Novo Hamburgo, at 21:30. Both games will be broadcast on SporTV .

The teams have reinforcements for the season. At Inter, names such as defender Thamirys, left-back Eskerdinha, midfielder Capelinha, midfielder Duda, all from Cruzeiro, as well as Zóio and Lelê, from Avaí Kindermann, and Maiara, who was the highlight of Grêmio last season at midfield.

At Grêmio, defender Tuani and forward Catyellen, from Avaí Kindermann, defender Mónica Ramos and midfielder Jéssica Peña, from Santa Fé, from Colombia, left-back Jéssica Soares, midfielder Karla Alves, from Minas Brasília, in addition to striker Cássia, from 3B, Luany, former striker for Fluminense, Dani Barão, former striker for Vasco and Dani Ortolan, former striker for Flamengo.

At Cruzeiro, news such as Colombian defender Korina, also defender Joice Scatola, Gabi Arcanjo, who can act as a right-back, midfielder and defender, Isabela Fernandes, a right-back who stood out at Grêmio last season, goalkeepers Taty Amaro and Thais Amorim, midfielder Mari Pires, attacking midfielder Karen Peliçari, right side Nine, among other names. At Real Brasília, new athletes such as Thays dos Santos, defender, and Dany Helena, top scorer of the 2018 Brazilian, for Flamengo, also arrived as reinforcements.

The Supercup is a knockout tournament that starts with the quarter-finals. In case of a tie in normal time, the decision will take place on penalties. In the semis, the field command will be defined by the following criterion: best position in the Federations’ women’s football ranking and best position in the CBF women’s club ranking.