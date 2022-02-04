With a positive test from Vinicius Silvestre, Mateus will travel to the Club World Cup

The young goalkeeper Mateus, champion of Copinha, will join the squad of Palmeiras in the Club World Cup and should soon travel to the United Arab Emirates, according to the report by the OUR LECTURE with people close to the athlete. The archer will make up for the absence of Vinicius Silvestre, who tested positive for Covid-19 after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Vinicius, separated from the delegation in the Middle East, and Gabriel Veron and Piquerez, all infected, still have chances to play in the tournament. If they pass new exams and present a negative result in time, they will enter the list of subscribers. Currently, Silvestre is Verdão’s third goalkeeper.

Being able to send the list of entries to the tournament to FIFA until the 6th of February, the Club World Cup requires the registration of three goalkeepers per team. With that, added to the short time until the end of the list, Mateus should leave for Abu Dhabi even with the main archer still having the chance to test negative and be listed by Abel Ferreira. So the Under-20 goalkeeper’s trip doesn’t mean the youngster will be on the final list.

See the list of Palmeiras related to the trip:

Goalkeepers: Weverton, Marcelo Lomba, Vinicius and Mateus*

Defenders: Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Kuscevic, Renan and Murilo

Sides: Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Jorge and Vanderlan

Midfielders: Gustavo Scarpa, Zé Rafael, Gabriel Menino, Danilo, Patrick de Paula, Raphael Veiga, Atuesta and Jailson

Forwards: Breno Lopes, Dudu, Rony, Deyverson, Rafael Navarro, Wesley and Giovani

