With encouragement from Tiago, Naiara has an idea to get revenge on Jade · TV News

Naiara Azevedo is not at all satisfied after being sent to the third wall of the BBB 22. As a result of Jade Picon’s victory in the Leader’s Test, the countryman ended up in the hot seat by means of a draw. Shaken, she promised to put the influencer in the punishment of the monster if she gets the title of angel of the week. “I won’t think twice,” the singer fired.

During a conversation with Tiago Abravanel, in the early hours of this Friday (4), the interpreter of the song 50 reais showed her interest in harming her opponent.

“If the angel is not autoimmune, that is, she [Naiara] is on the direct wall, she could take the risk and throw the leader straight at the monster, understand? And take the leader out of the VIP”, guessed Silvio Santos’ grandson. “But if I can, of course I’ll do it. That’s why I asked you here now. I would give the monster to her, without thinking twice. I had already thought about it, I would give it, “said the walled.

In another snippet of the conversation, the singer promised to cause a riot in the house if she survives the hot seat and gets the lead:

What’s a scratch for someone who’s already fucked up? If I come back from this wall and take the leader, I’ll go out hitting the 12. I’m already pouring gasoline on that pink door there and I light the lighter. You’ll see, I don’t even wait, I’ll have to wait until Sunday.

“I’m talking right here for the person to prepare her psychological treatment, then she’ll be fine. If you have to give medicine, you’ll medicate now. Tiago, you know me”, completed the countrywoman. “I know, that’s why I’m afraid”, replied the presenter.

Watch the video:

Naiara saying that if it’s the Angel, she’ll put leader Jade on the wall 🗣 #BBB22pic.twitter.com/OuBD2F02nf — PEDRAO (@Itspedrito) February 4, 2022

