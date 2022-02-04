With yet another debut in Argentina, Air Europa reaches 20 destinations in the Americas





Air Europa restarted on Wednesday (2/2) its flights to the Argentine city of Cordoba. With this, the airline reaches 20 destinations served in the Americas. The flight is operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the most modern aircraft with exceptional environmental performance, which reduces emissions and fuel consumption by 20%.

The aircraft takes off at 11:45 pm (local time) and, after a stopover in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, lands at Cordoba International Airport at 10:40 am (local time).

With the re-incorporation of Córdoba into its transatlantic network, Air Europa contributes to the gradual resumption of all its destinations in the Americas, as part of the company’s transformation plan launched more than a year ago and which is based on the disciplined increase in capacity, allowing the airline to organize its resources based on actual demand.





Initially, the flight to Cordoba will have four weekly frequencies, with a forecast to reach six flights a week in 2022, thus recovering pre-pandemic operational capacity. Flights to Air Europa’s second Argentine destination depart from Madrid on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

On the way back, the flight departs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 4:50 pm (local time), arriving at Madrid Barajas Airport at 11:15 am the following day. The arrival time guarantees a perfect and fast connection with more than 40 Spanish and European destinations operated by Air Europa.

In addition, passengers can connect from Córdoba to the Argentine cities of Salta, Bariloche and Ushuaia, thanks to the agreement with Aerolíneas Argentinas.

