Woman claims to have been gang-raped in virtual reality

Nina Jane Patel, 43, a resident of London, said in an interview with Medium that she would have been a victim of gang rape in the virtual reality Horizon Worlds, which belongs to Meta. She said she was verbally and sexually harassed by 4 male avatars as soon as she entered the platform. The case took place on November 26, 2021. The information is from iG.

“They practically raped my avatar and I took pictures. As I tried to run away, they yelled, ‘Don’t pretend you didn’t love’.”

“Sexual harassment is no ordinary internet joke, but being in VR (virtual reality) adds another layer that makes the event more intense. I was touched and there were other people there who supported this behavior which made me feel isolated in the room,” she added.

For her, this served as a warning that the same crimes that happen in the real world can occur in the Metaverse.

“Change is inevitable for the Metaverse. Now it causes more concerns if not properly regulated and controlled.”

When questioned, the company Meta confirmed the attack against Nina’s avatar.

know more

+ BBB22: According to journalist, three participants may have Covid-19

+ GO: Boy drowns after being sucked into hotel pool drain

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat